LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOCEAN, the independent entertainment advertising agency and the 2018 Clio Entertainment Awards Agency of the Year, is announcing two senior new hires today. Mike Toofer joins the company as Senior Vice President (SVP), Growth, and Erica Coates joins as Executive Producer. Both hires are effective immediately, as MOCEAN continues to grow and take on new verticals in 2019.

MOCEAN Expands Leadership Team with Senior New Hires Mike Toofer and Erica Coates

"Last year was a big year for MOCEAN and we're building upon that momentum," said Michael McIntyre, President of MOCEAN. "As the agency landscape continues to evolve and more traditional brand agencies race to adopt the entertainment marketing model, our opportunities to expand our work with entertainment and consumer brands are endless. Mike and Erica both bring impressive backgrounds to our team that will help us to push the boundaries of what it means to be an agency partner."

As the Head of Growth, Toofer will spearhead MOCEAN'S overall topline expansion, setting the vision and strategy for all new business initiatives as the agency continues to export the power of entertainment marketing to brands outside the entertainment sector. This is the first position of its kind at MOCEAN and Toofer will report to McIntyre. Prior to joining MOCEAN, Toofer served as the Director of New Business at The Many (Formerly known as Mistress), where he was instrumental in growing the agency from a nescient player to one of Los Angeles's most formidable creative agencies. His new business efforts resulted in several account wins, including Stitch Fix, Jägermeister, American Apparel, QDOBA Mexican Eats, Sambazon Acai, ibotta, iFLY, Spindrift, FX, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Coates, who joins MOCEAN as Executive Producer, brings to the team more than 15 years of experience in the entertainment and brand space. She will be responsible for integrating MOCEAN's already well-established capabilities and will continue to evolve the company's social and digital offering for new and existing clients in the entertainment and brand spaces. Coates will contribute to client partnerships such as Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Turner, and A&E, among others, and will also report to McIntyre. Until recently, Coates held the title of Executive Producer at Digital Kitchen, where she led the team that executed the two-time Emmy-award-winning "Westworld" digital marketing campaign. Throughout the course of her career, Coates has also held positions at Sony Pictures, Comcast Networks, AOL Video Networks, and the NBC affiliate in San Francisco.

"MOCEAN has already established itself as a leader in the entertainment marketing space and I'm excited to help the company to evolve its offering on its journey to reaching that next level of excellence," said Coates. Added Toofer, "More and more brands are looking to entertainment marketers for inspiration these days, in terms of both storytelling and nimbleness. MOCEAN's entertainment DNA is perfectly suited for this, and we're looking forward to becoming a bigger part of the brand conversation this year and in years to come."

The announcement of these new hires arrives hot on the heels of a series of high-profile award show wins for the agency. In addition to being named the 2018 Clio Entertainment Agency of the Year, MOCEAN also took home numerous golds at the most-recent Clio Entertainment, PromaxBDA, and Golden Trailer Awards. To date, MOCEAN is the only company to have been named "Agency of the Year" at both the Clio Entertainment Awards and the PromaxBDA Awards. To view some of MOCEAN's recent work and learn more about the company, please visit www.moceanla.com.

About MOCEAN

Headquartered in Los Angeles, MOCEAN is an independent entertainment advertising agency that specializes in connecting fans to the entertainment they love. Our in-house team of more than 140 award-winning designers, producers, writers, directors, editors, and post-production specialists has created many of Hollywood's most beloved trailers, TV, print, viral, digital, and social media campaigns over the last 20 years. MOCEAN is honored to partner with many of the world's most creative companies, including Netflix, HBO, Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Warner Bros., Fox, Amazon, and Facebook. To date, MOCEAN is the only company to have been named "Agency of the Year" at the entertainment industry's two top award competitions: Clio Entertainment (2018) and PromaxBDA (2015).

