Moceri's Blossom Ridge Stands Among the Nation's Best

Blossom Ridge is at the center stage of the luxury real estate scene in the USA. The National Association of Home Builders selected it for its prestigious America's Best Clubhouse Award. The Home Builders Association of Southeast Michigan has singled-out Moceri and Blossom Ridge for the Community of the Year Award, Hall of Fame Builder Award, Development of the Year Award, and Marketing Excellence Award. In addition, other industry peers have lauded Blossom Ridge as the Community of The Decade.

Blossom Ridge residents receive an inspirational level of service beyond compare in addition to its World-Class, Resort-Style amenities. Experiences include inspired dining from the Andiamo Collection, exceptional health and wellness services by Beaumont and Petals European-style salon and spa.

"Blossom Ridge was designed with magnificent, pocket neighborhoods that are surrounded by acres of outdoor open spaces, ponds with fountains, courtyards, and miles of nature trails. Upon entering the main campus boulevard, the first expression from most visitors and residents is WOW!" commented Moceri partner, Dominic J. Moceri.

"Every day, our concierge associates introduce seniors and their families to luxury residences beyond expectation. Every detail from their initial personal tour to move-in day is a 5-star experience," stated Mario Moceri, partner at Moceri. "We like to say: to see it, is to believe it – since nothing else compares."

"Over 55,000 Michigan families call Moceri communities home," emphasized Frank Moceri, partner at Moceri. "Now, we have created the ultimate senior living campus with services that embrace enhanced wellness and immersive experiences. Blossom Ridge has truly re-shaped the concept of Luxury Senior Living."

