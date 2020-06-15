Moceri's Blossom Ridge Stands Among the Nation's Best

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blossom Ridge, Michigan's 5-star residential campus, has transformed the luxury senior living experience. Located at the gateway to The Oaklands, the storybook residential area that the Detroit free press labeled "The Billion Dollar Mile." 

The three-story lobby showcases a gleaming glass elevator, lighted wallfall and intimate sitting areas. The lobby extends to Blossom Ridge’s fine and casual dining options, the elegant Chef’s Table, intimate Grotto and a casual pub with patio seating. Blossom Ridge offers incomparable fine and casual dining options from the world-class Andiamo Collection. Few five-star resorts compare to this remarkably stunning space.
Indoor and outdoor pools, are perfect for aqua aerobics and entertaining grandchildren, who love visiting Blossom Ridge for the food, fun and play time in the innovative Sprouts activity center.
WOW! The Residences Building creates an awe-inspiring presence with its spectacular water features, classic European design and welcoming porte cochere where residents and their guests are assisted by a valet attendant prior to entering the reception center.
In addition to the Residences Building Blossom Ridge includes intimate neighborhoods of ranch homes, duet homes and very spacious cottage homes with up to 3,187 square feet of living space. Blossom Ridge also includes a hilltop Village Club and swimming pool that was named America’s Best Clubhouse by the National Association of Home Builders.
Blossom Ridge is at the center stage of the luxury real estate scene in the USA. The National Association of Home Builders selected it for its prestigious America's Best Clubhouse Award. The Home Builders Association of Southeast Michigan has singled-out Moceri and Blossom Ridge for the Community of the Year Award, Hall of Fame Builder Award, Development of the Year Award, and Marketing Excellence Award. In addition, other industry peers have lauded Blossom Ridge as the Community of The Decade. 

Blossom Ridge residents receive an inspirational level of service beyond compare in addition to its World-Class, Resort-Style amenities. Experiences include inspired dining from the Andiamo Collection, exceptional health and wellness services by Beaumont and Petals European-style salon and spa.

"Blossom Ridge was designed with magnificent, pocket neighborhoods that are surrounded by acres of outdoor open spaces, ponds with fountains, courtyards, and miles of nature trails. Upon entering the main campus boulevard, the first expression from most visitors and residents is WOW!" commented Moceri partner, Dominic J. Moceri.

"Every day, our concierge associates introduce seniors and their families to luxury residences beyond expectation. Every detail from their initial personal tour to move-in day is a 5-star experience," stated Mario Moceri, partner at Moceri. "We like to say: to see it, is to believe it – since nothing else compares."

"Over 55,000 Michigan families call Moceri communities home," emphasized Frank Moceri, partner at Moceri. "Now, we have created the ultimate senior living campus with services that embrace enhanced wellness and immersive experiences. Blossom Ridge has truly re-shaped the concept of Luxury Senior Living."

