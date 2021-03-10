The Literary Lounge by [email protected] is a livestream modern-day speakeasy that spotlights authors, thought leaders and world changers that boldly blaze trails of innovation for the contemporary black thinker. The new season premiered on March 5, 2021 at 7:00 pm streaming live from the newly renovated historic MLK Library in Washington D.C. featuring Television, Radio Host and Author Bevy Smith with her book "Bevlations." Creator, Mocha Ochoa, will host the interviews as her guests take center stage.

The Literary Lounge by Mocha launched in 2019 with a mission to spark more concentration surrounding the positives of Black plight, with the times of Negritude and the Harlem Renaissance as a template. This modern think-tank places the definition of luxury on the weight of one's mind. The Literary Lounge by Mocha is where Blackness' worldly brilliance is the thought—not an after-thought.

Over the first season, the program quickly gained popularity as a "go to" destination for Black Authors. "We had an exciting first season and, if you enjoy stimulating conversations and inspiring stories, then you can't afford to miss this," says Ochoa. "I am passionate about the Harlem Renaissance and the Negritude Movements in their creation of afro surrealist thought. Thought that dared us to dream a world beyond what is and exist as though it were; this space is where pinot and cognac converse, expanding on the theorem that Black is."

Audiences can tune in for the live streaming of Literary Lounge on DC Public Library's YouTube channel. For further information, visit: https://www.dclibrary.org/LITLounge

ABOUT MOCHA MEDIA

Mocha Media Inc, engages digital media platforms to tell the ever-evolving story of the Black Experience. It bypasses traditional avenues in publishing connecting underrepresented and under resourced Black authors directly to their audiences. The result is live streaming conversations, digital books, and films, it's a modern-day archive of Black History, Culture, and Futurism.

