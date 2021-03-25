Moda Health and CirrusMD Collaborate to Enhance Member Access to Digital Health Services

With its signature commitment to building healthier communities, Moda provides members with a full suite of digital care services that augment traditional healthcare and provide members with a widening range of options. The CirrusMD platform and Provider Network instantly connect patients via text to licensed physicians who can identify, diagnose and treat a broad range of health concerns. Working together, Moda and CirrusMD have created a physician-directed care path that helps guide patients to the next step that's needed, whether that's management of a chronic condition, a visit to a child's pediatrician, or a seamless transfer to a virtual behavioral health specialist.

"As we look to deliver the best care options for our members, we can now provide instant access to a physician-guided experience," said Dr. William Johnson, president of Moda Health. "Our members, who have responded enthusiastically to virtual care services, now can enjoy easy access to high quality care using the convenience of text. This helps them get care — wherever they are — anytime, 24/7. By teaming with CirrusMD, we're advancing our commitment to build healthier communities among all those we serve."

Moda members using CirrusMD can access the service on-demand, from any location, anytime they have a health-related question or need care. Moda and CirrusMD have created a customized clinical resource guide that physicians use to direct Moda members to additional resources they may need. For example, a member with diabetes can be guided to a service that helps with long-term condition management, while another member looking for support of his or her wellness goals can be directed to a health coach.

"It's essential that patients receive quality care where and when they need it — quickly, efficiently, without barriers that impede the process," said Andrew Altforfer, CEO, CirrusMD. "CirrusMD's integrated care model has proven scalable and effective in meeting the needs of patients, connecting patients to licensed doctors in less than 1 minute, even during times of highest demand. We're so proud to work with Moda Health and their members, and to share their vision of building healthier communities."

Moda members using the new service have responded enthusiastically:

"I truly appreciated the quick and no hassle access to a doctor who seemed to truly care about helping me. It's Friday and I was really worried about my son and there was no way I'd be able to get him into a doctor appointment. I thought I'd have to take him to urgent care but when I called Moda they suggested I try CirrusMD. I signed up online and was talking to a doctor within 10 minutes! They were professional and caring. I love this resource. Thank you."

"Expedient, knowledgeable, and compassionate...excellent medical service."

"CirrusMD was a very convenient choice. I just had a couple of questions, and did not want to waste the time of the providers, or myself, with going into a clinic (a 30 minute drive away from home). Such a blessing to have this route of communication with MDs in such a time as this. I'd definitely recommend CirrusMD and will use it in the future."

Moda and CirrusMD are now offering this service to eligible members in Oregon and Alaska. For more information about eligibility, employer groups and Moda, members can contact Moda at (877) 605-3229.

About Moda

Founded in 1955, Oregon-based Moda is a company committed to building healthier communities. Moda has 330,000 members in its medical plans and more than 1 million members in its stand-alone pharmacy segment. The Moda family of enterprises includes Moda Health, Moda Assurance Company, ODS Community Dental, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization, Summit Health, OHSU Health IDS, Ardon Health, BenefitHelp Solutions, Astra Practice Partners, Dental Commerce Corporation, Healthy Grid, Arrow Dental and Emerging Health. Affiliated companies include Delta Dental of Oregon and Delta Dental of Alaska with more than 1 million dental members.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients reach a live, licensed physician via our text-based (or web) app, then conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. Available 24/7/365, CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered via multispeciality, board-certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employers and health plans.

Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care: cirrusmd.com

SOURCE CirrusMD

Related Links

http://cirrusmd.com

