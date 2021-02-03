Model Home Grand Opening in Jefferson, Georgia: February 6

DATE & TIME:

February 6, 2021

Noon to 3 p.m.

RSVP TODAY!

Call 470.880.2571.

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

New two-story single-family homes from the mid $200s

4 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 3,706 square feet

Granite countertops, main-level vinyl flooring, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Prime location near Highway 124 & I-85 provides quick access to amenities in surrounding cities, like shopping at Tanger Outlets in Commerce , outdoor recreation in Athens , and more

, outdoor recreation in , and more Limited-time closing cost assistance!

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/OconeeStation.

Sales Studio:

2164 Highway 20 West

McDonough, GA 30253

678.540.1595

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

