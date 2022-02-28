Model Homes Arrive at Oak Ridge in Phoenix, Oregon; Will Give Prospective Residents an Opportunity to Experience Living Options Ahead of Delivery of 210 New Homes at Community

PHOENIX, Ore. , Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Group (IPG) has announced that new model homes have arrived at Oak Ridge, which will allow prospective residents to experience all that the residential community in Phoenix, Oregon, has to offer as homes become available for sale, according to David Bates, Home Sales Director at IPG.

The three homes will be available for tours starting in April, giving prospective residents the opportunity to view a variety of floorplans and colors schemes ahead of the delivery of the manufactured homes later this year.

Oak Ridge Clubhouse Rendering

Most of the homes at Oak Ridge will feature three- and four-bedroom layouts between 1,330 and 1,620 square feet, with a price point between the high $150,000s to the low $200,000s. The homes include carpet and vinyl flooring, laundry rooms, and full kitchen appliance packages.

Extensive preparation work has been underway at the community grounds. All 210 sites are now ready to receive the homes and construction of the new, modern clubhouse is nearly complete, Bates notes.

"The opportunity to rebuild Oak Ridge and bring back this beautiful community to Phoenix has been a tremendous honor," says Bates. "We are delighted to welcome new residents this year, with the first phase of 17 homes available starting in May. Buyers will be able to secure a gorgeous, well-appointed new home with a $10,000 deposit and community approval."

In addition to the versatile clubhouse, which includes a kitchen and can act as a venue for a range of events, competitive amenities for residents include community gathering spaces, a fitness center with the latest workout equipment, a pool, spa, dog park, and walking paths.

"The new Oak Ridge is shaping up to be Southern Oregon's most beautiful manufactured home community and a place where residents of all ages can experience an elevated quality of living," continues Bates. "We look forward to seeing the community and its residents flourish."

Oak Ridge residents will also benefit from a convenient location near Interstate 5 and State Route 99, and easy access to a variety of shopping, restaurants, and other local destinations and activities.

If you would like to be the first to tour these new homes in April, email [email protected] to be added to our guest list.

For more information about the community, visit oakridgeipgliving.com.

About Investment Property Group: IPG is a private real estate investment and management company based in Park City, Utah with offices in California, Minnesota, and Oregon. They own and operate more than 150 Manufactured Home, Multifamily and RV communities throughout the United States. Find additional information at ipgliving.com.

