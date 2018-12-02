Model Khrystyana Kazakova Partners with Plus-Size Brands Woman Within, Swimsuits for All, Roaman's and KingSize on 'The Real Catwalk'

Traveling from London to New York City, this self-love movement has become international. By including people of all backgrounds and sizes, this fashion show gives everyone the opportunity to walk the runway, encouraging the traditional fashion industry to recognize that beauty comes in all forms. Much like the last iteration in London where models strutted down the runway in lingerie in the middle of Trafalgar Square, the show will be held 'flash mob' style in the heart of New York City – with hundreds of watchful eyes, hoping to spark a fashion revolution.

Unlike traditional catwalks, The Real Catwalk is open to everyone. "People from all walks of life are welcome to participate in the show. We encourage everyone to stand up and support each other's bodies. We have no age, size, shape, height, gender, skin color, or sexuality restrictions. We even have people flying in from other countries to represent!" Kazakova said.

Four retailers are joining forces to show their support of The Real Catwalk by using this platform to celebrate the beauty of diversity. Plus-size brands Woman Within, Swimsuits For All, Roaman's, and KingSize will be providing swimwear, lingerie, and men's underwear to those walking in the show. The mission of the participating brands is to not only show support, but allow others to recognize the importance of inclusivity.

The show is evidence that members of the plus community are ready for change, and that fashion brands like Woman Within, Swimsuits For All, Roaman's, and KingSize are motivated and eager to support these initiatives. This year, The Real Catwalk is aiming for unprecedented participation and support to make an even bigger impact on the fashion industry by showing that consumers want —and need to—see bodies of all shapes and sizes represented.

