Model Performance Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of Ordinary Shares, Warrants and Rights

HONG KONG, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announces that, as of today, holders of the Company's units can separately trade the ordinary shares, warrants and rights included in such units on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). The Nasdaq symbols for the ordinary shares, warrants, rights and units are MPAC, MPACW, MPACR and MPACU, respectively.

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company recently formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with an unidentified operating business in the security and defense industries.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined by the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations such as material adverse events affecting the Company, the ability of Company to satisfy the conditions for completion of the business combination and those other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

