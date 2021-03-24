Modern Arch Support Company Fulton Launches Line of Sustainable Insoles

A modernized and sustainable insole option that molds to each person's unique arch and gait pattern Tweet this

"Posture starts from the ground up, and our feet affect the alignment of our entire body. While popular footwear brands prioritize style and design, arch support is typically left out of the equation," said Fulton Co-Founder Libie Motchan. " We created Fulton to create a modernized and sustainable insole option that molds to each person's unique arch and gait pattern."

Fulton's Classic Insoles use a supportive, durable, shock-absorbing cork foundation and natural latex foam that eliminates much of the impact on your body as you walk or run. The deep heel cup provides maximum stability and balance to maintain proper posture. The cork insoles are also antimicrobial, which helps avoid unwanted odor.

"At Fulton, we've made a commitment to explore materials beyond the unsustainable gels, foams, and plastics that permeate modern footwear," said Fulton Co-Founder Daniel Nelson. "We're excited to offer products that utilize sustainable and innovative materials not traditionally used in insoles while still prioritizing quality."

Fulton is headquartered in New York City. To learn more, visit https://walkfulton.com/ .

About Fulton

Fulton is the modern arch support company that empowers customers to live a healthier, more comfortable life, starting from the ground up. Fulton creates sustainable insoles that offer customized arch support and superior comfort to enhance the body's alignment and prevent injury. Fulton's Classic Insole is made entirely from sustainable and natural materials, and designed to add comfort to shoes while mitigating the impact of common conditions like flat feet and plantar fasciitis. Founded by two Wharton School MBA Candidates, Libie Motchan and Daniel Nelson, Fulton is headquartered in New York City. To learn more, visit https://walkfulton.com/ .

