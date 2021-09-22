HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading NYC area Microsoft Partner and cybersecurity expert discusses the coming Microsoft 365 modern authentication standard in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first explains that Microsoft is soon removing support for basic authentication (i.e., username and password).

After contrasting basic authentication with modern authentication, the author explains the pending end of support for basic authentication in Microsoft 365. After discussing implications for older software versions, she asserts that continued use of basic authentication presents a significant data security risk.

"While Microsoft has granted customers additional time to implement modern authentication, organizations need to prepare now," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Modern Authentication in Microsoft 365 Key to Improved Security."

End of Support for Basic Authentication

"Since August 2017, Microsoft has supported both modern authentication and basic authentication. However, in 2019, the company announced that it planned to discontinue support for basic authentication in autumn 2020. With the onset of the pandemic, that date has shifted to the latter half of 2021."

Close a Critical Security Loophole

"Basic authentication presents a significant data security risk. In fact, stolen credentials account for 61 percent of security breaches. Thus, any device or service in the organization that still uses basic authentication represents a backdoor for hackers."

Ensure a Smooth Transition

The consultants at eMazzanti Technologies can assist in the transition to modern authentication. With deep experience in Microsoft and data security, they help to plan effectively and catch potential problems in advance.

Have you read?

Regain Control of the Cloud with Microsoft Cloud App Security

Windows 11 Delivers Security and Productivity Improvements

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced cybersecurity, retail and payment technology, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies