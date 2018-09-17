Modern Aviation Acquires FBO at Boeing Field in Seattle

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Aviation announced that it has acquired Gateway USA, LLC, which operates one of the two main FBOs at Boeing Field ("KBFI") in Seattle, WA. The Seattle facility, which will be rebranded as Modern Aviation in the first quarter of 2019, is the third FBO acquisition closed in less than 12 months for Modern Aviation, an FBO platform backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners.

Modern Aviation Acquires FBO at Boeing Field, one of the top 20 busiest general aviation airports in the U.S. and the principal business aviation airport in the greater Seattle area.

The FBO offers more than 65,000 square feet of hangar space, 18,000 square feet of terminal and office space, and aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services via its Part 145 Repair Station. Gateway is also the exclusive authorized dealer and service center for Quest Kodiak in the Pacific Northwest. Gateway provides high levels of customer service, safety and quality, and has received its IS-BAH stage II registration. Boeing Field is one of the top 20 busiest general aviation airports in the U.S. and is the principal business aviation airport in the greater Seattle, Washington area.

Gateway's Seattle facility is consistently rated one of the top FBO service providers in the Northwest U.S. according to the AIN Annual FBO Survey and Pilot's Choice Awards. "Gateway is known for its outstanding customer service, commitment to safety, and its pool of talented employees, making it a perfect fit for the Modern Aviation platform," said Modern Aviation CEO, Mark Carmen. "Gateway will continue to be led by General Manager Chuck Kegley and his dedicated Seattle team who will continue to deliver the same level of service that customers experience today."

Carmen added, "Seattle is a highly attractive, growing general aviation market, and we plan to develop Gateway's additional leasehold directly adjacent to its current facility in 2019 by building 48,000 square feet of additional hangar and office space to service growing demand in the region. Additionally, we look forward to providing industry best practices through Gateway's team of dedicated employees to benefit all stakeholders at Seattle's Boeing Field."

"Gateway, which has been operating at Boeing Field since 2003, has delivered outstanding customer service through our exceptional team of employees," said Gateway co-founders Joe Clark and Clay Lacy. "Modern Aviation is well positioned to build on our success at Boeing Field and to further develop the business to reach its full potential. We are confident that Modern will provide a great home for the team and our loyal customer base."

Modern Aviation's strategy is to acquire and develop FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation has secured the backing of the growth-oriented infrastructure private equity fund, Tiger Infrastructure Partners. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean. Winston & Strawn acted as legal counsel for Modern Aviation.

About Modern Aviation

Modern Aviation is a growing company that is building a national network of premium FBO properties. The management team includes executives from Universal Weather and Aviation and Atlantic Aviation. The Company is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners. For more information visit: http://modern-aviation.com.

About Tiger Infrastructure

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. The firm targets investments in communications, energy, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information visit: www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

