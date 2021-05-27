Modern Cannabis Workers Join Teamsters

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Budtenders at Modern Cannabis (MOCA) in the River North neighborhood of Chicago have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 777 – the first group of cannabis workers to do so.

"Congratulations to our newest members," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "As more and more states legalize recreational cannabis and the industry expands exponentially, workers are realizing that the Teamsters are the best union to ensure that the people who make these businesses succeed aren't left out of the prosperity associated with this growth."



Since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana use and retail last year, it has become one of the state's fastest-growing industries. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reported that cannabis-related sales were over $100 million in 2020.

Jason Blumstein and Sydney Charles are Budtenders at the River North location.

"We are proud to be joining Local 777, a union with a deep history of defending and advocating for workers' rights," Blumstein and Charles said. "We are excited about the future and quality of life we can create for all cannabis workers."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

