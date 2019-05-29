Modern Coastal Charm and Elegant Design Unite at WatermarkPointe: A Conversation with Selections Coordinator, Renee Larizza

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucked away in a serene enclave at the end of Davenport Neck, WatermarkPointe's New England seaside-architecture and panoramic views of the Long Island Sound are nothing short of spectacular. Drawing inspiration from its natural surroundings, resident gathering spaces, and residences alike are designed to capture the tranquility and seasonality of waterfront living. WatermarkPointe condos for sale in New Rochelle, NY spoke with Design Selections Coordinator, Renee Larizza, who shares inspiration for its impeccable design and exquisite offerings.

Waterfront Clubhouse

The overall design of WatermarkPointe's common areas are painted with luxurious textures, patterns, and colors that complement the water and sky. The elegant, yet casual resident clubhouse is the epitome of resort-style living and the social pulse of WatermarkPointe. The clubroom features a sleek gas fireplace with a white shiplap surround. The entertaining bar is crafted with a statuario Caesarstone countertop and shiplap front and rear walls that tie the clubroom design together for a cohesive look. "The goal of this design is to evoke a soothing and inviting atmosphere. Comfort, as well as quality, is a detail that should not be overlooked," Renee explains.

Outdoor Pool

WatermarkPointe's outdoor pool deck is furnished with teak wood and navy fabrics that mimic the neighboring Sound. Sleek and streamlined sling back chaise lounges and side tables were thoughtfully chosen for this space. Teak tables and chairs with umbrellas for shade envelop the pool deck for outdoor gatherings. Additional relaxing areas with comfortable woven seating are set up on the clubhouse balcony while Adirondack chairs scattered along the grassy areas complete the coastal outdoor charm.

Residences

The interiors of WatermarkPointe maintain the serenity of the outdoors. Residences are a showpiece with open contemporary floor plans offering two distinct three-bedroom designs each with light-filled greatrooms and sumptuous master suites. Renee works closely with each homeowner to customize their perfect waterfront dream home. She says, "It's all about creating a story and each homeowner has one. Listening is essential. The goal is to exceed the homeowner's expectations,"

Kitchens & Greatroom

The kitchens at WatermarkPointe are an entertainer's dream with a gracious center island, custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Homeowners will select from a variety of painted or stained wood cabinets from Bilotta Kitchens' custom line and choices from Top Knob Hardware that includes pulls and knobs for a traditional and transitional look. Sleek quartz countertops are chosen from the Caesarstone line. "The trend and most preferred material for kitchen countertops today is quartz," Renee notes. "This material needs no maintenance, unlike natural stone."

Master Suites

The master baths are stunning retreats offering a spa-like experience. Renee remarks, "The intention is to bring peace and serenity to one's daily life. Most people begin and end their day in this room." The standard master bath includes a glass-enclosed shower and a free-standing soaking tub. To personalize even further, custom storage cabinets can be added for symmetry and function and a water closet can be added for additional privacy.

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe condos in Westchester, NY are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

