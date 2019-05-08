Modern FLW Architectural Estate To Be Sold Via Absolute Auction June 11th

Steenwyck Architects, renowned for designing homes for many notable area residents including a Devos property outside of Grand Rapids, employed thoughtful and conscientious efforts throughout the more than three and a half year construction. Important to the current owners, the home was built with consideration of LEED® Standards and environmental impact including geo-thermal heating and cooling, among other amenities.

Interluxe.com/12509

The Prairie style 4-bedroom, 7 bath home includes many design elements made famous by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright, with liberal use of Wisconsin limestone and custom wood cabinetry. Each of the four bedrooms, with generous built-ins, has its own full bath and walk-in closet, while the master suite has two walk-in closets, a fireplace and glass-walled sitting area that features a signature FLW mitered corner, also found elsewhere throughout the home, and opens onto a private deck overlooking the pond.

Varied opportunities for entertainment and recreation are incorporated in this spacious residence. On the lower level are a billiards/game room, theatre room and generously sized gym. For outdoor living, the pool patio offers a covered barbecue kitchen and separate covered bar. This area is also directly accessed from the indoor kitchen, a chef's fantasy of high-end equipment and storage capacity.

A local financier and wealth manager, Mr. Ockerlund and his family have maintained various homes throughout the area and he plans to continue business operations in Holland, despite selling this incredible property due to lifestyle and family activities. An avid collector and racing enthusiast, the property was well suited for the family's passions and pursuits.

Set amid extensive forests, the star attraction is a two-level, temperature-controlled garage that can display up to 30 collectible vehicles and motorcycles with the same pampered care as a museum; it also contains two locker rooms, a full bath and laundry. The space could easily be repurposed for other interests or be converted to additional guest quarters, and is connected to the main residence via an underground tunnel.

Owners may practice their motocross skills on the property's 1-mile, sprinkler-equipped racetrack. Also on the grounds are an in-ground swimming pool, 2-acre pond for winter ice skating, and woodland trails for mountain biking, ATVs, horseback riding and cross-country skiing.

Holland, Michigan, enjoys a delightful location along the shores of Lake Macatawa, just a few minutes from Lake Michigan. Local attractions include state nature preserves, parks, beaches and — thanks to Holland's Dutch heritage — the annual spring Tulip Time Festival, which brings thousands of tourists to the area to enjoy the over 6 million tulip bulbs bloom. The property is also conveniently located within miles of the West Michigan Regional Airport, along with exclusive Golf, Equestrian, and Yachting clubs.

"Online auctions are fast becoming the method of choice for selling one-of-a-kind luxury properties. There are several reasons for this," says Interluxe President Scott Kirk. "First, it attracts a wider pool of interested buyers than traditional real estate marketing. "With more people able to bid virtually, it's easier to obtain a fair market value. Both buyers and sellers appreciate that," he says.

Another advantage is the fast, firm closing date. With an absolute auction like this one, the property will be sold without fail on the auction date; and closing is 45 days after that. "This allows the sellers to move on with their lives, rather than wait possibly months for the right buyer," Kirk says.

Agents and brokers are invited to preview the property at the Brokers Open on Friday, May 10th. Prospective buyers and their representatives are invited to preview the property on Friday, June 7th through Sunday, June 9th. Agents are fully protected and a buyer broker commission is being offered.

The home is being sold furnished, as many of the pieces were designed specifically for the space. More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.Interluxe.com/12509. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.

About Interluxe:

Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at http://www.Interluxe.com.

Media Contact: Alex Goodman

Alex.Goodman@Interluxe.com

704.288.3570

SOURCE Interluxe

Related Links

http://interluxe.com

