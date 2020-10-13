Modern Healthcare Recognizes IVX Health as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Healthcare has named IVX Health as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2020, an annual program that identifies and honors 150 outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare ranked IVX Health No. 20 overall in one of its two category designations. The award marks the second consecutive year IVX Health has been recognized in the prestigious Best Places to Work list, improving from its previous ranking in 2019.

"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

IVX Health's mission is to redefine the care experience for patients with complex chronic conditions by offering those receiving infusion or injection therapy a safe, convenient, and private setting to receive care. IVX Health believes creating meaningful experiences for patients starts with building an amazing team and an exceptional culture. Even through the pandemic, IVX Health continued to invest in its employees by adding childcare reimbursement, expanding flexible work arrangements, and offering reimbursement for those pursuing a Certified Registered Nurse Infusion (CRNI) certification. IVX Health also chose to further empower its team to give back by creating a charitable giving program that matches dollar-for-dollar any donations made by an employee to a philanthropy or non-profit of their choosing.

"One of IVX Health's core values is to 'enjoy the ride,' which has truly been tested in 2020," said Libby Issitt, Vice President of Human Resources at IVX Health. "I'm incredibly proud of our amazing clinicians and staff — they have come through this year as an even stronger IVX team, especially by the way they not only care for our patients, but how they care for each other. To be recognized by Modern Healthcare for a second consecutive year is remarkable and a true testament to how our entire organization takes pride and ownership in creating and growing our unique culture. It's our people that truly make IVX Health one of the best places to work in healthcare."

Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. The complete list of this year's winners can be viewed here on Modern Healthcare's website. Modern Healthcare will also publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners in its October 12 issue.

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests.

