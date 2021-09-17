Modern Healthcare Recognizes IVX Health as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021

The award marks the third consecutive year IVX Health has been recognized in the prestigious Best Places to Work list. Tweet this

IVX Health's mission is to redefine the care experience for patients with complex chronic conditions by offering those receiving infusion or injection therapy a safe, convenient, and private setting to receive care. IVX Health is a company rooted in its core values: Be Kind, Do What's Right, Never Settle, Make It Happen and Enjoy the Ride. These values are embodied by its amazing team of clinicians and staff, as they strive to create meaningful experiences and long-lasting relationships with IVX Health's community of patients and referring providers.

"The COVID-19 outbreak tested healthcare organizations across the world," said Libby Issitt, Vice President of Human Resources at IVX Health. "Our core value – Do What's Right – was at the forefront this year, as IVX operated with a laser focus on colleague support and safety. We implemented a robust operations playbook, enhancing processes like increased cleaning protocols and temperature checks for anyone entering our centers. We made tangible investments in critical PPE like N95 masks – often in advance of need – to head off shortages. We implemented more frequent team meetings and personal check-ins to gauge the emotional and mental health of our teams. Throughout the pandemic, the IVX team has shown tremendous strength and ability to 'enjoy the ride' despite the individual and collective challenges we all have faced."

The Best Places to Work award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. The complete list of this year's winners can be viewed here on Modern Healthcare's website.

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

Operating over 50 locations across 16 markets, IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

