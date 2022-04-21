Modern Hire to Share Insights and Best Practices at SIOP Annual Conference on How to Efficiently Maximize the Hiring Process Through Ethical AI

Gold event sponsor to showcase its AI-powered Automated Interview Creator, display new book Decoding Talent, and receive multiple applied research and customer awards

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wis., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the leading enterprise hiring platform for video interviewing and pre-hire assessments, announced its multifaceted presence at the Society for Industrial and Organizational (SIOP) Annual Conference, April 27-30 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. Modern Hire is a gold sponsor of the event, and company executives and on-staff industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists will participate in 19 presentations, showcase the recently released Automated Interview Creator (AIC) solution and new book Decoding Talent , and accept numerous applied research awards.

"Now more than ever, employers understand the importance of arming their recruiting and hiring teams with the latest advanced AI-driven hiring tools for more efficient and ethical selection decisions," said Karin Borchert, CEO at Modern Hire. "Our prominent role at SIOP 2022 underscores Modern Hire's leadership role in the research, talent analytics and technology that's transforming how hiring teams recruit, interview and assess their candidates for fairer hiring and better outcomes."

Modern Hire's speaker presentations

The SIOP conference is the premier event for the growing field of industrial and organizational (I-O) psychology. It provides industry professionals with the opportunity to network, build relationships, and keep up with the latest advancements and innovations in I-O research and practices. Modern Hire executives and I-O psychologists will present research and thought leadership with other leading experts in several educational sessions. For more information about SIOP 2022, visit https://www.siop.org/annual-conference.

Modern Hire in the exhibit hall, Booth #425

Modern Hire will showcase its AI-driven Automated Interview Creator (AIC) solution, the company's latest science-based interview technology that provides hiring and recruiting teams with recommendations for optimal interview questions based on job requirements to identify best-fit candidates quickly and confidently while helping to mitigate bias. Building on the success of Modern Hire's Automated Interview Scoring (AIS), an on-demand video interview feature that uses AI to fairly evaluate candidate responses, AIC's intelligent search engine enhances the accuracy and relevance of structured interviews through a robust library of the most pertinent interview questions across many industries for nearly any job context.

Modern Hire's Eric Sydell, EVP innovation and Mike Hudy, chief science officer - both I/O psychologists -- will also discuss their new book, Decoding Talent: How AI and Big Data Can Solve Your Company's People Puzzle. The book offers HR practitioners research-based knowledge and strategies for leveraging data and AI to build diverse and successful workforces, while addressing the responsibilities of using AI ethically.

SIOP Awards

Modern Hire's customer SeaWorld will be honored with the 2022 Human Resources Management Impact Award for its new multistage hiring process using Modern Hire's platform. SeaWorld's hiring process was implemented to re-staff its parks as efficiently as possible in the COVID-19 hiring environment while ensuring they were choosing the best candidates.

Modern Hire and its customer Walmart will be awarded the M. Scott Myers Award for Applied Research in the Workplace for their Store Manager Assessment (SMA). The SMA is a powerful pre-employment selection tool that helps Walmart identify the highest potential candidates for one of its important roles – the store manager. I-O psychologists Jacqueline Carpenter, Christopher Frost, Carter Gibson and Nick Koenig are the Modern Hire team recipients of the award.

To schedule a conversation with Modern Hire at the SIOP 2022 conference, contact [email protected] .

