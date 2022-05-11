Modern Hire's Intelligent Hiring Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP ® SuccessFactors ® solutions, the Modern Hire platform empowers enterprises with an efficient and streamlined, scientific-based hiring process across its HR systems

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wis., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, a leading provider of an enterprise hiring platform for video interviewing and pre-hire assessments, today announced that its Modern Hire intelligent hiring platform for SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Through trusted science and proven technology, the platform integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting to enable hiring teams to quickly identify best-fit candidates and automate screening, interviewing, and assessment workflows through a streamlined and efficient process across systems.

"Hiring teams are consistently faced with the challenge of building a pipeline of great talent during one of the biggest labor market shortages, while also striving to meet business expectations around growth, diversity, and culture," said Dusty Woodall, vice president of technology at Modern Hire. "As more organizations adopt automated AI tools to help meet these expectations, it's essential to have a seamless cross-platform process in place to move candidates quickly and confidently through the entire recruiting and hiring funnel. The integration of our offering with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and availability on SAP Store further demonstrates our commitment to enabling a frictionless process for efficient, effective, and fair enterprise hiring."

Through the integration of the Modern Hire platform with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, customers can expect to receive several benefits in their hiring process. The platform delivers the following capabilities to hiring teams:

Better hiring decisions through data-driven experiences and responsible integration of trusted science and proven technology, simultaneously positioning the enterprise brand as innovative, forward-thinking, and an attractive company to candidates

through data-driven experiences and responsible integration of trusted science and proven technology, simultaneously positioning the enterprise brand as innovative, forward-thinking, and an attractive company to candidates Effective, continuous interview process with automated scheduling, calendaring system integration, automated candidate advancement based on criteria like reviewer feedback, assessment results, or other feedback, and on-demand interview scoring

with automated scheduling, calendaring system integration, automated candidate advancement based on criteria like reviewer feedback, assessment results, or other feedback, and on-demand interview scoring Significant time savings by enabling on-demand interviews as well as science and data-based candidate prioritization, Modern Hire's pre-employment assessments help teams efficiently identify top candidates, illuminating their strengths and opportunities

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Modern Hire is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. Integrated with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the Modern Hire platform fuels customers to become intelligent enterprises. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

More information on Modern Hire's integration can be found on SAP® Store which provides easy access to solutions built by SAP and its partners. For more information on Modern Hire's award-winning, science-based enterprise hiring platform, please visit: https://modernhire.com/platform /.

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview, and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical, and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. Find out more about the company's commitment to seriously better hiring at www.modernhire.com .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Modern Hire