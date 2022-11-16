MODERN MARKET EATERY WELCOMES WINTER WITH NEW SEASONALLY INSPIRED MENU

Better-for-you restaurant adds 8 items to menu, including 2 new value entrees

DENVER , Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Market Eatery, a fast casual concept specializing in foods made from scratch using clean ingredients, introduces its winter menu featuring a combination of savory and sweet dishes and a new lemonade flavor.

The refreshed menu includes delicious items, such as:

Brussels and Bacon Pizza: Brussels sprouts, nitrate-free bacon, roasted onions, whole milk mozzarella, Gorgonzola, balsamic glaze and white cheddar sauce on a handmade crust. $12.95

Braised Angus Beef Bowl: Braised Angus beef, roasted cremini mushrooms and onions, kale Caesar salad, garlic mashed potatoes. $14.45

Tuna Nicoise : Line-caught ahi tuna, green beans, roasted cherry tomatoes, cage-free egg, kalamata olives, roasted fingerling potatoes and sesame seeds over spring mix, topped with citrus champagne vinaigrette. $14.95

NEW Braised Angus Beef Protein Bowl: Braised Angus beef over a bed of warm organic rice & quinoa, with chimichurri and two sides. $8.95 (Guests can add mushrooms/onions for an upcharge.)

Coconut Nutella Waffle: Belgian pearl sugar waffle, Nutella, toasted coconut, toasted almond, powdered sugar. $5.45

Blood Orange Hibiscus Lemonade: Berry hibiscus botanical tea and blood orange puree blended with a simple, natural lemonade made with lemon juice, filtered water and cane sugar.

Modern Market also added two value entrees to the new menu for guests to enjoy: the Winter Garden Salad, made with spring mix, marinated Brussels sprouts, roasted cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrot, goat cheese, balsamic drizzle and scallion ranch, and the Greens & Grains Bowl with warm organic rice & quinoa, baby greens, Brussels sprouts, roasted cremini mushrooms & onions, roasted rainbow carrots, roasted cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze and scallion ranch. Both are available now for $10.95.

"Since first opening our doors, we've always led with the philosophy that fast food can be better food when focusing on fresh and sustainable ingredients, and we've kept that mindset through the creation of our new winter menu," said Modern Market Vice President of Culinary Nate Weir. "Inspired by fresh, seasonal flavors that satisfy winter cravings, we're confident guests will taste that in our newest items."

Modern Market never uses artificial flavors or colorings, trans fats, hormones, antibiotics or funky additives and offers a broad menu of scratch-prepared items. Its variety of menu options and limitless customization enables everyone to find something that fits their food preferences and lifestyle.

Link to new seasonally inspired menu item images HERE.

About Modern Market Eatery

Faster food can be better food. That idea led to the creation of Modern Market Eatery in Boulder, Colorado, in 2009. The brand is on a mission to nurture happiness from the inside out by making it easy to eat clean, nourishing and delicious food.

Fresh salads, grain bowls, toasted sandwiches and brick oven pizzas rule the menu, along with breakfast-all-day options, handmade lemonades and specialty desserts. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Texas and Arizona, as well as Denver International Airport and the campus of Notre Dame, Modern Market is growing quickly.

About Modern Restaurant Concepts

Modern Restaurant Concepts is one of the largest fast casual restaurant platforms in North America, with nearly 800 units across three brands, QDOBA Mexican Eats, Modern Market Eatery and Lemonade. The system operates corporate-owned and franchised locations across nearly every U.S. state as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit modern-restaurants.com.

