Modern Message Named Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2019

DALLAS, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Message, the leader in resident loyalty and engagement solutions for Multifamily and Student Housing communities, announced today the organization has been named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2019 , the publication's fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector. The award is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through dynamic cultures, thriving employee engagement, and compelling benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists.

"This is a very proud moment for everyone at Modern Message . Our amazing culture can only be credited to an extraordinary team that believes in the mission and aligns with our company Core Values," says Modern Message CEO John Hinckley . "We are one as a team, we are not afraid to fail, we are transparent as an organization, and we have a lot of fun along the way. We are humbled to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the U.S."

Modern Message is proud to represent the Multifamily and Student Housing industries to be recognized with such an esteemed honor as best places to work. It is a direct reflection of the team we have at Modern Message and their dedication to delivering exceptional service to our customers.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine Editor in Chief James Ledbetter . "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace , on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then they ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 74.2 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work—besting last year's 72.1 percent.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It's a different playbook from a decade ago when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

About Modern Message

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Modern Message invents new ways to facilitate resident engagement approaches, empowering Operations, Marketing, and On-Site teams to make smarter business decisions resulting in increased revenue, resident retention, and loyalty. The company's portfolio comprises more than 500 asset management companies and ownership groups, spanning over 4,000 apartment communities, and more than 1.6 million active residents, supporting both the Multifamily and Student Housing sectors. The company continues to rapidly expand, yielding an average annual growth rate of 60% over the previous four years.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, please visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, please visit www.quantumworkplace.com .

Media Contact:

