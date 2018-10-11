Modern Message Welcomes Danya Gardner As New National Sales & Marketing Manager

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Message, #1153 on Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies list and the creator of Community Rewards - a resident engagement platform for apartment communities, announced today the organization has appointed Dayna Gardner as the new National Sales and Marketing Manager. She will be responsible for assisting the Chief Sales Officer in marketing initiatives and will have responsibilities for sales development and serving key West Coast strategic partnerships. Her role will also include developing sales programs for new business and forecasting.

Dayna Gardner - National Sales & Marketing Manager, Modern Message

Gardner spent the first ten years of her career working in the Property Management field for Fairfield Residential , Sares-Regis Group , and The Lewis Group of Companies where she won multiple property awards. Five years ago she transitioned to becoming an industry partner where she served as District Sales Manager for RentPath . Her responsibilities included growing and developing a Sales team that was responsible for expanding the company's Southern California client base.

"Modern Message has significantly pushed the frontiers of innovation in multifamily. Their success over the past few years is a direct result of their commitment to growing a quality platform that solves compelling challenges for our industry. Modern Message's reputation for excellent culture, dynamic leadership, and a talented team make it a great place to work. I am both honored and excited to join the team that will shape the future of resident engagement," said Dayna Gardner.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Dayna joining the Modern Message team. Having a decade of hands-on property management experience combined with her proven sales and marketing success, Dayna brings an ideal skill set to help achieve our future growth goals. I look forward to watching the immense impact she will have on developing our Sales team and Marketing strategies," said John Hinckley , CEO and Co-Founder of Modern Message.

Chief Sales Officer Darcey Forbes leads the growing sales team which includes VP of Strategic Partnerships Nikki Jorski , National Sales Manager Laura Formica , East Coast Sales Manager Rick DeNenno , National Sales Coordinator Gabby Stevens , and now Dayna Gardner.

About Modern Message

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Modern Message invents new ways to facilitate resident engagement approaches, empowering on-site property management teams to understand and positively influence their residents' apartment experience. The company's portfolio comprises more than 400 asset management companies and ownership groups, spanning over 3,400 apartment communities, and more than one million active residents, supporting both the Multifamily and Student Housing sectors. Modern Message Ranked #1153 on Inc. 5000's 2018 fastest growing companies list and won the 2018 MHN Best Marketing Program for its white-labeled solution, CAPTIVATE!, for Gables Residential. The company continues to rapidly expand, yielding an average annual growth rate of 70% over the previous four years.

