Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. Q4 2020 Shareholder Update

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. (OTC: MDRM) today announced the following shareholders' update from CEO, Tito Di Marco.

My Fellow Shareholders,

Our vision is to provide universal mental health care via telehealth.

We are focused on the rapidly changing telehealth sector with specific focus on mental health in Canada, the United States, and Latin America. We have been working on a cloud-based healthcare platform through which we can provide virtual mental and telehealth services and home medical monitoring.

Leadership and Vision

We are inviting practitioners from around the world to join us in providing the best mental health care services prior to our beta site launch in Q4 2020.

We are taking steps to build our management team and advisory board. Under the direction and guidance of fellow director, Mr. Gilbert Sharpe, we are actively recruiting medical and regulatory professionals who will assist us to spearhead our business plan and outreach efforts to medical practitioners and patients.

Mr. Sharpe was a former longtime director of the legal branch of the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care and brings invaluable experience from a distinguished 40 year career in legal practice and advisory roles.

Through his involvement with the Ministry of Health, since 1975, and associated work with numerous government ministries and agencies, Mr. Sharpe has influenced some of the most important legal issues and policy matters affecting modern health care. This includes the development of legislation and policies to improve the Ontario and Canadian health care system. Internationally, Mr. Sharpe has been an advisor on healthcare projects for the World Bank, InterAmerican Bank, and the World Health Organization.

Mr. Sharpe's experience in these areas is invaluable in helping us design a strategy for MDRM that we believe can create dramatic change in telehealth care sector.

Future Growth

The Company's board is currently reviewing a number of strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and possibly acquisitions with controlling interests, in value-added service and product companies that are aligned with our vision and business growth.

Part of this strategy is to acquire, license, or invest in multiple medical technology organizations globally, build an Telehealth platform to better match patients with professionals that are appropriate for their respective ailments, and to integrate e-commerce platform to include the consultation with real-time doctors and facilitate doctor-patient conversation.

The Company's board of directors and management are working hard to execute our business. After all, we are shareholders too, and have the mutual goal to grow MDRM shareholder value, now and well into the future. We believe we have a bright future ahead and will be successful in implementing our business plans and thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

"Tito Di Marco"

CEO, Modern Mobility Aids

About Modern Mobility Aids Inc.

Modern Mobility Aids Inc. is an emerging growth company strategically focused on life sciences focused on launching a virtual telehealth platform. The Company is listed on the OTC Market and trades under the ticker symbol MDRM.

Contact Info

Tito Di Marcó, CEO

Email: [email protected]

416 254 2581

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act").In particular, when used in the preceding of discussion, the words "excited," "plan," "believe," "intends," "expects," "focused on" and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. There are no guarantees or assurances that any initiatives or negotiations will result in what the company had originally intended. Any investment made into Modern Mobility Aids, Inc., would be classified as speculative and risky. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.

SOURCE Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.