Modern Trust, The First Complete End-to-end Digital Service For Online Estate Planning Launches Limited Time Offer

The COVID-19 global pandemic has presented innumerable unforeseen challenges, and many have been left unprepared for the harsh realities and aftermath of these unprecedented times. The current system associated with creating a trust and estate planning has traditionally been a time-consuming, tedious and expensive process consisting of numerous in-person meetings with lawyers, advisors and lots of paperwork and paper documents. With the increased use of technology, however, the evolution of traditional family structures and the uncertainty of the world as it stands, the modernization of the old estate planning system has finally arrived with Modern Trust.

Founded by long-time trust and estate planning Attorney Daniel Hales and experienced tech professional Mo Zia, Modern Trust provides users with a personalized, step by step, interactive guide to help navigate through a variety of planning options, make informed decisions and ultimately create their living trust online where it will be archived and remain accessible in digital form. Users can privately access their Modern Trust profile and may change their beneficiaries or trustees or add special trust provisions easily and then save those changes online in a secure, encrypted format. The Modern Trust document remains private and accessible by users during their lifetimes, and only becomes available to the user's designated family members and successor trustees upon the death or incapacitation of the user.

"Modern Trust uses the latest technology to guide each user through the sometimes emotional and stressful process of creating a trust thereby preserving a family's privacy and avoiding the time and expense of public probate court," said Daniel Hales, Founder of Modern Trust. "Our team has been in the business of creating trusts and estate planning documents for clients for over 30 years. Our goal at Modern Trust has been to bring estate planning into the modern age, to make living trusts accessible and affordable for everyone, to give users the ability to quickly, safely and electronically access and change their own documents whenever they want, to help preserve the privacy of each user, and to keep each user and their families and loved ones and assets out of the public probate court. Modern Trust is the first system of its kind."

"There has never been more need for a new approach to estate planning than now," said Lance Bass, spokesman and user at Modern Trust. "The new reality that we face in the midst of a health crisis is that things can change in a second and being prepared is key. Being able to manage and organize your lifetime assets that carry both financial and sentimental value at the click of a button holds significant value."

As a community service, Modern Trust will provide courtesy discount of $100 dollars off their regular price for any individuals utilizing the Modern Trust service until June 30th. Anyone desiring to create their living trust online can simply log on to moderntrust.com, and register and complete their trust free of charge by entering the free promo code, "SAVE100".

Modern Trust is a leading digital platform that helps people securely create and maintain trusts online. Through a combination of guided and interactive navigation and an organized digital vault, Modern Trust helps people organize all the essential assets in one secure, accessible place. Modern Trust has served thousands of users, companies and institutions. For more information, please visit www.moderntrust.com.

