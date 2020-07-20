Modern Vascular Makes Commitment to Reduce Amputations Due to Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in Memphis Area

SOUTHAVEN, Miss., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Vascular, a pioneering medical group dedicated to preventing amputation through the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the lower leg, today announced the expansion of its national footprint with the opening of its newest office in Southaven, MS. Modern Vascular will begin consultations for patients experiencing symptoms of PAD immediately and will begin Interventional Radiology treatments for qualified patients in Southaven and the Greater Memphis area in early August.

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Furthermore, studies show that African Americans are at a far higher risk for PAD - up to 30 percent higher - than the rest of the population, underscoring the need to bring Interventional Radiology treatments to the region. In addition, the rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, with the highest incidence of PAD-related amputation occurring in non-white populations.

"PAD and associated amputations are at an epidemic level in this country, and the crisis is even more alarming in the under-served African-American community," said Yury Gampel, CEO, Modern Vascular. "Our below-the-knee and below-the-ankle procedures give patients alternatives to these amputations. We are really proud to bring these options to Southaven, where the need is great."

Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be at risk for PAD. To determine your risk level, visit ModernVascular.com and take an easy online PAD assessment.

Dr. Michael Lyons, Board Certified Podiatric Surgeon at Foot Health Centers, is particularly excited by the investment Modern Vascular is making. "Having a Modern Vascular clinic in the community means that my PAD patients will have a local option to avoid lower leg amputation, and since the procedures are performed at a dedicated out-patient facility there is a lowered exposure to infectious disease and reduced cost vs. other treatment options. Everyone wins."

Dr. Stephen Leschak, MD will serve as Managing Physician and Lead Vascular Interventional Radiologist at Modern Vascular of Southaven, MS. Dr. Leschak comes to Modern Vascular with over 20 years of experience and training with fellowships from both Duke University and University of Pittsburgh in both Interventional Radiology and Abdominal Imaging. He is an expert in Arterial and Venous Peripheral Vascular Disease, Interventional Oncology, and Hepatobiliary Disease. He has been on staff at leading hospitals across the country including Hospital University of Pennsylvania, Fox Chase Cancer Center, University of Tennessee, and University of Mississippi Medical Centers.

"Over the course of my career, I have seen a paradigm shift in the way Peripheral Artery Disease is treated, with minimally invasive therapies becoming the standard of care" said Dr. Leschak. "I am proud to help Modern Vascular bring this option to Southaven, and help reduce the community's risk for lower limb amputation."

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through infrapopliteal, inframalleolar and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular currently operates and manages eleven offices across AZ, CO, MS, NM, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com . For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.

