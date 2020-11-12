Moderna's Dr. Noubar Afeyan to Speak at IEEE InTech Forum on Tech Industry's Response to Covid-19

IEEE InTech, a high-level two-day forum aimed at computer science and engineering professionals, will provide a platform for attendees to hear industry leaders discuss highly specialized technologies developed in response to Covid-19. Attendees will gain insights on important critical breakthroughs in research and learn ways to better prepare their organizations for future social disruptions. To register, visit IEEE InTech Forum registration . Registration is free for IEEE members . Non-member attendees can access early rates by registering before November 20.

Dr. Afeyan founded Flagship Pioneering, where entrepreneurially minded scientists invent solutions to challenges facing human health and sustainability. He serves on the boards of many public and private Flagship companies, including Moderna—where he is chairman—Rubius Therapeutics, Cellarity, Omega Therapeutics, and Tessera Therapeutics. In 2020, Dr. Afeyan started clinical trials of a novel coronavirus vaccine in Seattle.

Dr. Afeyan is a lecturer at Harvard Business School. From 2000 to 2016, he was a senior lecturer at MIT's Sloan School of Management, where he taught courses on technology entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. He teaches and speaks around the world on topics ranging from economic development and renewable energy to biological engineering and new medicines.

He was founder and CEO of PerSeptive Biosystems, a leading bio-instrumentation company that grew to $100 million in annual revenues. Dr. Afeyan has co-founded and helped build more than 40 life science and technology startups during his career as an inventor, entrepreneur, and CEO.

IEEE InTech Forum features 24 international speakers from leading companies such as IBM, Hitachi, Tencent, and NVIDIA. The keynotes include:

A Robotics Perspective in the Age of Covid-19 – Claire Delaunay , NVIDIA, US

– , NVIDIA, US Big Bets and Building Blocks: Enriching Lives through Smart and Autonomous Solutions – Kathy Winter , Intel, US

– , Intel, US Human Augmentation Technologies towards Competence Sharing through Augmented Telework – Masaaki Mochimaru, AIST, Japan

– Masaaki Mochimaru, AIST, Biosecure Urbanism: Covid-19, New Technologies, and the Future of Cities – Simon Marvin , The University of Sheffield, UK

To secure the best rates, register here by November 20 to receive early registration specials. Registration is FREE for IEEE members.

