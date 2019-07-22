Moderne Ventures Announces 2019 Midyear Passport Class

CHICAGO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderne Ventures, a venture investment fund focused on technology and innovation, announced today the names of the seven companies accepted into its 2019 Midyear Passport Program, a 7-month industry immersion program designed to help companies accelerate growth and build meaningful partnerships within Moderne's multi-trillion dollar industries.

Selected companies will access to the Moderne Network, a membership of 700+ executives, participate in 100+ mentor meetings, develop pilot opportunities and gain exposure through various industry events. In exchange for counsel, industry leaders receive insider access to disruptive technologies, and help shape their solutions into meaningful value drivers.

Collectively, the new Class has raised over $58.5M prior to partnering with Moderne, with a combined valuation of $206.6M. The new Companies are:

Aquanta (aquanta.io)—Tysons, VA: Bringing smart technology to water heating

EasyKnock (easyknock.com)—New York, NY : EasyKnock helps homeowners access their home's equity

: FilterEasy (filtereasy.com)—Raleigh, NC: FilterEasy subscription service solves for the number one reason HVAC systems fail: old filters

Real Synch (realsynch.com)—Austin, TX: Complicated software integrations made easy

Silvernest (silvernest.com)—Denver, CO: A unique homesharing platform

Storefront (thestorefront.com)—New York, NY : The world's leading short-term retail marketplace

: Turn Technologies (turning.io)—Chicago, IL: An A.I. powered platform helping companies source, profile, and screen 1099 workers

"We selected this class based on market needs," said Constance Freedman, Moderne Ventures founder and managing partner. "By helping the Passport companies optimize their product or service for the benefit of our core industries, we're simultaneously enhancing the value for both the companies and leading firms alike."

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures invests in technology companies in and around real estate, finance, insurance, home services and hospitality. Moderne most often looks outside its industries to find game-changing innovation that can be applicable within them. Moderne operates both a Venture Fund and the Moderne Passport, an Industry Immersion Program designed to foster innovation, partnership and growth between industry partners and new emerging technology companies. Moderne works with over 700 executives and corporations within its core industries and evaluates over 4,500 emerging tech companies each year. Its principals have invested in over 80 companies including DocuSign, Updater, August, Better, Hello Alfred, TaskEasy, Homesnap and Leaselock.

