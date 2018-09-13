ModernfoldStyles Showroom + Acoustic Design Lab Grand Opening

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ModernfoldStyles, Inc. unveiled their highly anticipated corporate headquarter expansion of the first-ever Showroom + Acoustic Design Lab in New Jersey on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

ModernfoldStyles Grand Opening ribbon-cutting ceremony was given by honored guests Jim Kirkos, President and CEO, Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce; Mayor Gary Brugger, Mayor of South Hackensack; and Mayor Michael McPartland, Mayor of Edgewater, Bergen County Deputy Director of Economic Development.

GRAND OPENING RIBBON CUTTING (Left to Right) - Mayor Michael McPartland, Mayor of Edgewater, Bergen County Deputy Director of Economic Development; Veronica Styles (daughter of Bob Styles); Bob Styles, President and CEO, ModernfoldStyles, Inc.; Mayor Gary Brugger, Mayor of South Hackensack; Judy Ross, Vice President, Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce; and Jim Kirkos, President and CEO, Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce. ModernfoldStyles Showroom + Acoustic Design Lab: Lobby

The Grand Opening celebration was also attended by many of the vendors whose products and services are featured, manufacturers, long-standing business partners, and employees. Ceremony speeches were given by President and CEO Bob Styles, Co-President and CFO Terence Shoebridge, SBLM Architects, and the manufacturers of architectural walls. Raffle prizes were sponsored by Columbia Bank and New Agency Partners. Guests were also treated to live product demonstrations throughout the Showroom + Acoustic Design Lab.

THE SHOWROOM + ACOUSTIC DESIGN LAB

Centrally located in South Hackensack, New Jersey and 30 minutes from New York City, the stunning Showroom showcases a wide variety of Glass Wall Systems, and horizontal and vertical Operable Partitions. Designed by SBLM Architects and constructed by Tommac Construction, the 12,000 sq. ft. Showroom is officially open to architects, interior designers, general contractors, and clients.

Visitors to the Showroom will now be able to see and operate various architectural walls in different applications in a real working office environment. The architecture and design community will have the opportunity to visualize, in person, how ModernfoldStyles products can help meet their space design goals. Visitors will also get a "live" demonstration of room acoustics within the Acoustic Design Lab for an immersive, sensory experience. "Photos don't tell the real story," said David Jaffoni of SBLM Architects. "It's not until you're in the space that you really experience it."

The completion of this modern Showroom + Acoustic Design Lab demonstrates ModernfoldStyles continued commitment to provide unique and innovative space management design solutions for years to come.

SHOWROOM CREDITS:

ARCHITECT: SBLM Architects

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Tommac Construction

ENGINEER: Hughes Engineering

ACOUSTICIAN: Longman Lindsey

OTHER SPECIFICATIONS:

– ACOUSTICAL CEILINGS: Certainteed

– CUSTOM MILLWORK: Custom Creations Inc.

– GLASS and MAGNETIC BOARDS: GGI

(Excluding PK-30 and Modernfold systems)

– PULLS: PBA, Rockwood, and FSB

SHOWROOM PRIVATE AND GROUP TOURS:

Schedule a Showroom tour by email or call 201.329.6226.

Media Contact:

Kathy Meyer

201757@email4pr.com

201-329-6226

SOURCE ModernfoldStyles, Inc.