Modernizing, Servicing and Maintaining Power Transfer Equipment - ASCO Power Technologies to Host Q & A with Service Experts

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its power Innovation Webinar Series, ASCO Power Technologies has announced a September 22 online panel discussion about upgrading power control systems and servicing transfer switches and paralleling switchgear. Sixty minutes in length, Modernizing, Servicing and Maintaining Power Transfer Systems is a live question-and-answer session that will be FREE to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians. Panelists from ASCO Power Technologies' field service division will discuss key topics and lessons-learned about servicing and upgrading critical power equipment.

Reasons to Attend

By participating in the event, attendees will:

Learn about the benefits of comprehensive periodic maintenance and testing for emergency power equipment and systems

Hear about options for upgrading existing equipment to provide additional capacity and modern monitoring and control features

Understand how to streamline service and upgrade projects while avoiding common pitfalls

Benefit from "real-world" insights from panelists with "boots-on-the-ground" experience in servicing hospitals, data centers, telecom facilities, industrial plants, and more

About the Panelists

Five ASCO Power Technologies panelists with nearly a century of combined power industry experience will provide answers for common problems faced by facilities that operate or need critical backup power systems, followed by a time to discuss questions from attendees about specific service challenges. The panelists include:

Shawn Burke – Sales Director, ASCO Services – 25 years of ASCO operations, application engineering, and project management experience, including 17 years supporting and leading ASCO teams on service delivery, execution, and offer creation

Daniel Best – ASCO Regional Service Director – 18 years of progressive ASCO critical power experience servicing installed equipment, testing ASCO products, and leading service teams

Keith Basset – ASCO Regional Service Director – 13 years of award-winning ASCO experience starting as an EGSA-certified technician to his current role directing regional service operations

Michael Lewis – Program Manager for ASCO Services – 13 years of progressive ASCO experience in servicing critical power equipment, managing district- and region-level service operations, and managing training for ASCO service teams

Michael Maringola - ASCO Regional Service Director – 10 years' experience with Schneider Electric and ASCO Power Technologies as a Field Service Engineer, Service Sales Engineer, Power Services Manager and Regional Service Director

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on September 27, 2020. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free event by visiting www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

SOURCE ASCO Power Technologies

Related Links

http://www.ascopower.com

