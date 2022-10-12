Modified Starch Market To Grow USD 4,593 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.90%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modified Starch Market is Segmented By Type (Modified Cassava Starch, Modified Sago Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Other Modified Starch), By Application (Food & Beverages, Paper Making and Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

Modified Starch Market is projected to reach USD 4,593 million by 2028, from USD 3,760 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.90% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Modified Starch Market

The sales of packaged foods have increased as a result of a fast-paced, chaotic lifestyle, time restraints for meal preparation, expanding e-commerce, and rising disposable income. This is expected to drive the growth of the Modified Starch market.

Furthermore, as customers scramble to fill their pantries for COVID, sales of processed and packaged goods have soared. Consequently, the COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial effect on the expansion of the modified starch market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MODIFIED STARCH MARKET

Modified starch is frequently found in processed foods despite having almost no nutritional value. It has no effect on the product's nutritional value. Due to its variety of advantages & other functional features, adopting modified starches in the food business has the benefit of requiring less processing time. Additionally, employing modified starch in place of other ingredients, such as native starches, will result in far lower dosage levels when compared to their equivalents, which can result in significant processing cost savings. This factor is expected to drive the modified starch market. During the manufacturing of food items, modified starches for the food industry are added to offer a number of advantages such as longer shelf life, better texture and appearance, and better flavor. Modified starches are used in gluten-free cereals, for instance, to improve the nutritional value for consumers.

Modified starches have been widely employed by pharmaceutical firms all over the world at various phases of medication development. Native starches have been utilized as traditional tablet binders, fillers, and disintegrants because they are safe, natural excipients. Low compatibility and elastic compression characteristics are a problem, though. Meanwhile, native starch-containing medications taken orally are vulnerable to being destroyed by -amylase in the digestive tract, which prevents them from extending the duration of the drug release. Therefore, to get over these restrictions and broaden the use of starch as an excipient, natural starches should be altered using physical, chemical, and enzymatic hydrolysis techniques.

The pulp's strength, size, retention, drainage, formation, wastewater quality, and productivity are all enhanced by the addition of cooked, modified wet-end starches. Starch replaces pricey synthetic chemicals in coated grades, acting as a binder and rheology modifier that lowers costs. This in turn is expected to increase the adoption of modified starch thereby the modified starch market. Modified starches have a variety of advantages over native starches, including better quality and higher productivity. Starch has become a crucial component of alkaline sizing programs and a necessary component of microparticle retention systems as a result of the growing use of alkaline papermaking. The potential to create fresh grades of starch to help boost productivity and enhance paper quality has been given to starch makers by the evolving requirements of the papermaking industry.

Modified Starch is a fantastic source of natural carbohydrates for animal feed because of its exceptional digestion. Modified starches work well as a binder and thickener to provide wet and dry feeds the stability needed to make sauces and gravies in moist feeds, for example, and to give dry and semi-moist goods more flexibility, crunchiness, or crispness. This factor is expected to further fuel the modified starch market.

Similarly, in the cosmetics industry, a potent substitute for silicone elastomers that modifies nylon's sensory properties in a safe and natural way is modified starches. The starches from Agrana can be used in a variety of skincare products, including body lotions and butter, face, hand, and foot creams.

MODIFIED STARCH MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative. A potent substitute for silicone elastomers that modifies nylon's sensory properties in a safe and natural way is modified starches. The starches from Agrana can be used in a variety of skincare products, including body lotions and butter, face, hand, and foot creams.

The food & beverage segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Desserts made with the product can thicken with the addition of milk or cold water. Similar to this, granules from cheese sauce or gravy can be thickened with boiling water without the finished dish becoming lumpy.

The corn-based modified starch is expected to be the most lucrative. Modified starches made from corn are widely utilized as stabilizers, thickening agents, and emulsifiers in a variety of end-use industries. Many products, including food, drinks, confections, paper, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, textiles, and building materials, employ cassava starch.

Key Companies:

Akzo Nobel

Cargill

NTD Starch

Nailun AST

Global Bio-Chem Technology

China Starch Holdings

Ingredion

Guangdong Huimei

PT Sumber Food Ingredient Indonesia

PT. Bumi Sari Prima

PT. Starch Solution Internasional

PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk

& Sweetener Tbk Vdelta

Vedan ( Vietnam )

) Vietnam Miwon

Guangxi State Farms Mingyang Biochemical Group

Hainan Dongfang Dahui Starch

Tianjin Tingfung Starch Development

Jilin Zhenghao

Zaozhuang Dongfang Dianfen

Zhucheng Xingmao

SOURCE Valuates Reports