ModifyHealth™ Delivers Digestive Wellness as the First Nationwide Meal Delivery Service to Receive Monash University Low-FODMAP Certification

An estimated 20 – 25% of the U.S. population struggles with GI disorders in which dietary modification is a recommended treatment. Studies have shown that following the Low-FODMAP protocol brings relief in up to 75% of patients with IBS. While effective, patients often find implementation of the protocol challenging and time prohibitive to complete on their own. ModifyHealth makes it simple and ensures optimal outcomes with tailored meals and GI trained dietitian support.

"Monash University is the birthplace of the Low-FODMAP protocol and known internationally as leading experts in IBS research. Achieving Monash University Low-FODMAP certification gives patients, dietitians, and other healthcare providers assurance that our meals meet the guidelines to help make the FODMAP journey simple and effective" says Christine Lothen-Kline, MPH, MCHES, RD, LD, Dietitian Director for ModifyHealth.

ModifyHealth's recipes have been developed by award-winning chefs under the direction of expert Low-FODMAP dietitian, speaker and author, Patsy Catsos, MS, RDN, LD to ensure all recipes adhere to evidence-based FODMAP guidelines and thresholds while maintaining appropriate nutritional values.



"Patient success is our priority," says GB Pratt, Founder & CEO of ModifyHealth. "Beyond delivering Low-FODMAP meals, we are passionate about ensuring positive outcomes by helping patients properly follow a Low-FODMAP protocol. We're honored to have earned Monash University's certification and view this as an important step in our mission to make food as medicine simple and effective."

ModifyHealth changes lives by making food as medicine simple and effective for providers and patients. ModifyHealth's provider-recommended, home-delivered, Low-FODMAP, and gluten-free meals are shipped nationwide to help bring relief to common GI conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), SIBO, and celiac disease where dietary modification is a recommended treatment. Meals are Monash University Low-FODMAP Certified, organic, non-GMO, delivered fully prepared and supported with expert dietitian consultations to ensure positive outcomes. For more information, please visit modifyhealth.com.

