Modine Announces Launch Of Authorized Contractor Program To Build And Support Long-Term Customer Relationships

RACINE, Wis., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a leader in technology in the HVAC industry, has announced the launch of their Modine Authorized Contractor Program for residential HVAC contractors, a no-fee membership that directly connects contractors and homeowners in their service areas.

The Modine Authorized Contractors Program is designed to build long-term customer relationships, drive leads and establish member contractors as trusted, industry-endorsed experts in their communities. Modine is presenting the program as an added value for contractors and homeowners during a period of economic uncertainty.

"Constructing strong relationships between residential contractors and their customers is more important than ever right now," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing manager for Modine. "It's been an integral part of our business model for more than 100 years, and the Modine Authorized Contractor Program extends that commitment. Modine is one of the most trusted HVAC brands, and partnering with us positions contractors to distinguish themselves in their markets."

Modine Authorized Contractors receive priority access to Modine's superior support network, as well as help with any product questions or technical inquiries. As an Authorized Contractor, they can offer customers an additional one-year warranty on Modine Hot Dawg products. Authorized Contractors will be pinpointed on an online map called the contractor locator, which enables leads throughout their service area to find and directly connect with them to request services. Applying to be an Authorized Contractor is free, but contractors must carry insurance and maintain their legal licensing for product installation and servicing in their area. Modine partners will receive leads on sales, installation and service for any residentially certified Hot Dawg product from Modine.

Customers interested in hiring a professional contractor to facilitate the purchase, installation and service of a Modine residential HVAC unit can access the contractor locator to identify and connect directly with Modine Authorized Contractors in their area. The program is designed to fulfill a need and instill greater confidence in homeowners while providing benefits such as priority support and lead generation to Authorized Contractors.

To learn more about partnering with Modine, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com. To apply for Modine's Authorized Contractor Program, visit https://www.modine.com/accuspec/contractorApplication.jsp.

