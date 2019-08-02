Modine Innovation Tour Travels to Denver

"Denver's population has grown significantly in the past decade and the city is rapidly developing commercial and multi-unit residential spaces to accommodate the population boom," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. "We want to connect with Denver trade professionals, like HVAC engineers, contractors and architects, to help them deliver the best solutions to this growing city."

In addition to the product showcase, CEU and NATE continuing education will be provided for credits as well as Modine product training and walkthroughs.The following courses will be offered:

Dedicated Outdoor Air System Basics (CEU)

Venting of Unit Heaters (NATE)

Sound Principles of HVAC equipment (CEU)

Infrared Unit Heater Basics (NATE/CEU)

Effinity™ (PTC) with BMS Compatibilities Demo

Atherion® Walk-through

"We are excited to provide this completely interactive experience to Denver trade professionals and to partner with them in this new era of growth," Raduenz said. "We hope to engage HVAC and building professionals to use our products in a way that provides the most value to their customers."

Wings over the Rockies is located at 7711 East Academy Blvd., Denver, CO 80230. To see the complete agenda and register for the August 20 or 21 event, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/event/denver. Lunch will be provided for attendees.

For more information about the 2019 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact: Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

Related Links

http://www.modine.com

