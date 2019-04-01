Modine Innovation Tour Travels to New Jersey

Traveling across North America, Modine's 2019 Innovation Tour will feature professional development seminars and showcase a full line of HVAC solutions such as commercial ventilation systems and some of the quietest classroom HVAC products on the market. Also featured are Modine's unit heater and infrared heater lines.

"Trade professions, like HVAC engineers and contractors, make up one of New Jersey's top performing job sectors," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. "This is a great opportunity for us to connect with HVAC professionals in the area and to help them boost their success with their customer base."

In addition to the product showcase, CEU and NATE continuing education will be provided for credits as well as Modine product training and walkthroughs. The April 23 classes will focus on topics for Modine's commercial and specified products, while the classes on April 24 will focus on Modine's unitary products. The following courses will also be offered:

Engineering Courses on April 23

Sound Principals of HVAC Equiptment (CEU)

Updating School Systems: Existing Unit Replacement

Distribution Courses on April 24

Venting of Unit Heaters (NATE)

Infrared Unit Heater Basics (NATE)

Hot Dawg® Unit Heater Trouble Shooting

"We want to provide a completely interactive experience that is both fun and beneficial for contractors and engineers," Raduenz said. "We hope to engage HVAC professionals to use our products in a way that creates the best solutions for their customers."

Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center is located at 8 Yogi Bear Drive, Little Falls, NJ 07424. To see the complete agenda and register for the April 23 or 24 event, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/event/new-jersey. Lunch will be provided for attendees.

For more information about the 2019 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

