Modine Manufacturing Unveils High Efficiency Condensing/Hybrid And Propane Heating Options For Atherion®

Condensing/Hybrid Heat Options on D-Cabinet

The D-Cabinet natural gas heat option has been expanded to include several condensing (90+% efficiency) options, as well as hybrid options. A hybrid option is a higher BTU per hour rated option that combines standard 81% efficient furnaces with condensing furnaces in a stacked configuration. This gives the advantage of condensing efficiency during all heat load conditions while only enabling the standard efficiency furnaces during peak load periods, therefore maximizing gas savings over the heating season.

Some specifics on the new options include:

Two condensing and four hybrid ratings, as shown below.

High air temperature rise capability, up to 120 F to deal with those frigid northern climates.

Wide system modulation ranges allow high air temperatures to capably temper very cold design outside air conditions, while having significant turndown to maintain excellent control during mild conditions.

Efficiency Type Input (Btu per hour) Average

Thermal

Efficiency Output (Btu per hour) Maximum Air

Temperature

Rise System

Modulation

Range Condensing 450,000 94% 423,000 100 F 10 – 100% 620,000 94% 582,800 100 F 10 – 100% Hybrid 850,000 88% 747,000 120 F 5 – 100% 950,000 87% 828,000 120 F 5 – 100% 1,220,000 88% 1,069,000 120 F 5 – 100% 1,420,000 87% 1,231,000 120 F 5 – 100%

"Northern winters place a significant strain on heating units and utility budgets," said Mike Schires, senior product manager at Modine Manufacturing. "The condensing and hybrid heat options are a unique technology that Modine offers to meet those challenging ventilation air heating requirements while offering significant savings in gas consumption. This saves money and can result in very short payback periods, not to mention it reduces carbon footprint."

Propane (LP) Gas Heat Options

In addition to the condensing/hybrid Heat options, the product line now is available with propane heat options (81% thermal efficiency) to compliment the already wide range of natural gas and electric heat options.

Efficiency

Type Digit 18 Description Gas Type Offered by Cabinet Size and MBH Rating B C D N P N P N P Non-

Condensing

(81%) F 150 MBH * New







G 200 MBH * New







H 250 MBH * New







J 300 MBH * New * New



K 400 MBH * New * New * New L 500 MBH



* New * New M 600 MBH



* - * - Q 800 MBH







* - 1 900 MBH







* New 2 1000 MBH







* New 3 1200 MBH







* - 4 1400 MBH







* - 5 1600 MBH







* -

For more information, visit https://www.modinehvac.com/web/products/commercial-ventilation-systems/atherion-packaged-ventilation-system.htm.

Purchases are available through Modine Breeze Online. For more information about Modine's other HVAC solutions or to find your local representative, visit http://www.modinehvac.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact: Heather Ripley



(865) 977-1973



hripley@ripleypr.com



SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

Related Links

http://www.modine.com

