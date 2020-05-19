ModSquad Promotes Izzy Neis To Head Of Digital

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ModSquad, the global leader in on-demand digital engagement services, is proud to announce the promotion of Izzy Neis to Head of Digital. Neis will provide expertise and leadership within the digital realm of moderation, community management, social media, and strategy.

"We've been extremely fortunate to have Izzy's talent and extensive knowledge of digital media to help us lead the way in our industry," said Amy Pritchard, founder and CEO of ModSquad. "Izzy's understanding of the ever-changing digital landscape will continue to be a distinct advantage for us in her expanded role here at ModSquad."

Since 2005, Neis' career in the online space has crossed through community management, digital safety, moderation, and customer engagement. In her previous roles, she's written children's books, developed virtual worlds, and worked with great brands like NBA, MLB, Marvel, National Geographic, Disney, Nickelodeon, and many more. Neis has presented at a variety industry events, including congressional meetings discussing COPPA, children's safety legislation.

Neis joined ModSquad in 2012 as the Director, Digital Engagement. At ModSquad, she develops programs to create high-quality digital experiences across a range of industries. In her new role, Neis will also manage the growth of community, engagement, and social program development. The position is integral to both our clients and ModSquad's internal teams.

"I'm thrilled to take on this role," said Neis. "ModSquad has been a vital part of my professional life, first as a friend of the company, then as a client and finally as part of the team for the last seven years. This company excels because of the passion and expertise its people bring to each project. I'm thrilled to see ModSquad continue to innovate, build, and grow."

About ModSquad

ModSquad is a global provider of on-demand digital engagement services, known as ModSourcing: outsourcing modernized. Our experienced professionals engage your customers and communities on a personal level across online, mobile, e-commerce, in-game, application, and social media channels. ModSquad offers expert service in customer support, moderation, social, and community. We've strategized, designed, and delivered digital initiatives for clients in more than 70 countries, with the capacity to respond in 50+ languages and dialects. We are the Mods!

Contact:

Amy Kennedy

916.913.4465

[email protected]

SOURCE ModSquad

Related Links

modsquad.com

