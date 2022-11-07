Modular Data Center Global Market to Reach $52.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.19%

Nov 07, 2022, 10:00 ET
The global modular data center market size reached US$ 21.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 52.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.19% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The modular data center is a portable data processing system with individual purpose-engineered modules and components that are assembled at the site of deployment. The individual units vary in scale, load capacity, configuration and cooling and management system. Modular data centers can be shipped, integrated or retrofitted into prefabricated data systems or combined into multiple modules.
They operate independently without sharing resources and are commonly used for disaster backup, edge computing, power distribution and data center expansion. In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, they are highly scalable, energy-efficient, standardized, stable and environment-friendly. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), transportation, information technology (IT), healthcare and entertainment.
Global Modular Data Center Market Trends:
Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud computing solutions across medium- and large-scale organizations is providing a thrust to the market growth. Enterprises are increasingly deploying micro modular data centers with advanced 5G cell towers for improved network connectivity and enhanced data storage capabilities.
In line with this, the advent of the work-from-home (WFH) trend due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the increasing demand for modular data centers for remote storage and access of organizational data. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of power-efficient, compact, easy to deploy green data centers with minimal carbon footprint, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
These units can also be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation systems for enhanced operational efficiency. Other factors, including significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
- Solutions
- All-in-One Module
- Individual Module
- Services
- Design and Consulting
- Integration and Deployment
- Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Data Center Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Data Centers
- Large Data Centers
Breakup by Application:
- Disaster Backup
- High Performance/ Edge Computing
- Data Center Expansion
- Starter Data Centers
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Retail and Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Media and Entertainment
- Government and Defense
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Modular Data Center Market
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Data Center Size
8 Market Breakup by Application
9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- BASELAYER Technology LLC (Intermountain Electronics Inc.)
- Cannon Technologies Ltd
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Vertiv Group Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqvzaf
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
