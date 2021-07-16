Modular Kitchen Market in Home Furnishings Industry to grow by USD 7.88 billion|Technavio

Factors such as the high demand for convenient and customized kitchens with a wide design variety, efficient space management and ease in assembling, and growth in residential construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The modular kitchen market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Modular Kitchen Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Modular Kitchen Market is segmented as below:

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Product

Floor Cabinets



Wall Cabinets



Tall Storage

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70721

Modular Kitchen Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the modular kitchen market in the home furnishings industry include Boston Cabinets Inc., Hafele GmbH, and Co. KG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Snaidero Rino Spa, Nobia AB, Pedini SPA, nobilia-Werke J. Stickling GmbH and Co. KG, SieMatic Mobelwerke GmbH and Co. KG, Hacker Kuchen GmbH and Co. KG, and Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Modular Kitchen Market size

Modular Kitchen Market trends

Modular Kitchen Market industry analysis

The modular kitchen market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The high demand for convenient and customized kitchens with a wide design variety will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the low availability of spare parts will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the modular kitchen market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Modular Kitchen Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist modular kitchen market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the modular kitchen market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the modular kitchen market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of modular kitchen market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Bedroom Furniture Market- The bedroom furniture market is segmented by product (BBLH, wardrobes, mattresses and supporters, chests and chest of drawers, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Area Rugs Market- The area rugs market is segmented by product (machine-made area rugs and handmade area rugs), distribution channel (offline and online), application (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Floor cabinets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wall cabinets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tall storage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Design

Market segments

Comparison by Design

L-shaped - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

U-shaped - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Straight kitchen or one-walled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

G-shaped - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Design

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Boston Cabinets Inc.

Hacker Kuchen GmbH and Co. KG

Hafele GmbH and Co. KG

Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Nobia AB

nobilia-Werke J. Stickling GmbH and Co. KG

Pedini SPA

SieMatic Mobelwerke GmbH and Co. KG

Snaidero Rino Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/modular-kitchen-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/modular-kitchenmarket

SOURCE Technavio