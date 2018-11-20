Modular Life Solutions Unveils EdgePod™ Data Centers in Advance of 5G Launching No-Cost Evaluation Program

Rollout has already commenced in Jacksonville, FL with their first 50kw EdgePod fully utilized by customer deployments. Q1 will bring additional Southeast locations with immediate nationwide expansion. MLS has strategically secured hundreds of cellular tower locations near fiber and power infrastructure so businesses can efficiently service their customers. EdgePod is the lowest cost edge data center solution available and MLS is offering enrollment for a no-cost evaluation for customers interested in exploring their power solution. CEO, Doug Recker, says, "We are bringing the most innovative and efficient solution to Edge Computing when and where clients need it. The consumption of content, access to applications and need for data is growing at an enormous rate and by positioning at the true edge, closest to the end user, we are delivering it faster and more securely than anyone thought imaginable."

Built using 12, 20, and 40 foot shipping containers, EdgePods deliver extensive benefits:

ADAPTABLE - built for the workloads and use cases of a hybrid cloud and edge world

COST EFFECTIVE – acquisition, deployment and operations

VERSATILE POWER – 20kw to 100kw solutions using single and three phase power

UNPRECEDENTED SECURITY - designed to be multi-tenant and secure from the beginning including patent pending "mantrap", rolling cabinets, double locking doors, and 24-7-365 monitoring

MINIMAL FOOTPRINT - varying size (from 12' to 40' long and 8' wide) to meet the constraints of a wide variety of deployment locations

ROBUST - Built from ISO standard containers to deliver the same high performance that has been tested on the world's oceans through hurricanes and extreme weather and to utilize standard DOT compliant transportation

RELIABILITY – Meets requirements N, N+1, and 2N

MLS builds their EdgePods with the same exacting technical standards expected in legacy data centers. They have partnered with industry leaders, Stulz, to provide cooling solutions and Tripp Lite for power and data center components. In addition to multi-tenant solutions, EdgePods are also ideal for single-tenant uses at manufacturing, distribution, retail, office, parking garages, or other edge locations.

About Modular Life Solutions

Modular Life Solutions was born out of a passion to provide vital services in harsh or remote environments where traditional building solutions cannot deliver. At Modular Life Solutions, we are committed to working with companies, communities, and foreign and domestic governments to provide mission critical infrastructure to people in need of electricity, internet, clean water, and other services. MLS offers a family of single unit, multi-function modular environments (Pods) for disaster preparedness, disaster recovery or basic infrastructure and every-day use. Our Pods have been deployed across multiple continents in both developed and emerging markets to support our customers' mission critical infrastructure needs. We are proud that our Pods are enabling the work of surgeons in Africa, teachers in Haiti, and compute & storage at edge points of presence in the United States. Modular Life Solutions was founded by Doug Recker in 2018. Doug is a serial entrepreneur and the inventor & designer of the EdgePod. Additionally, Doug was founder and CEO of COLO5, a multi-location datacenter and colocation services provider that was successfully acquired by Cologix in 2014. Doug has 25 years of telecommunications & data center experience and was previously recognized as Northeast Florida's Ultimate CEO and in the 40 under 40 top CEO's. Doug began his career in the United States Marine Corps.

About Stulz

STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc. (STULZ USA) is the technology leader, providing cooling solutions and services for mission critical applications through the design and manufacture of highly energy efficient temperature and humidity control equipment for commercial and industrial applications. STULZ in Frederick, MD is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing, service and parts sales for all products delivered to North America.

STULZ is a Global leader in mission critical environment control with manufacturing facilities in six countries and has sales & service offices in over 140 countries.

STULZ Air Technology Systems has developed STULZ Micro Data Center products for the Edge applications that are evolving.

About Tripp Lite

Outstanding product reliability and exceptional service have been Tripp Lite trademarks for over 95 years. Tripp Lite maintains the highest level of ready-to-ship inventory in the industry with more than 4,000 different products, including UPS systems, rack and cooling solutions, PDUs, enterprise-level system management software, surge protectors, KVM switches, cables and connectivity products. Tripp Lite's focus on supporting network edge deployments has led to the development of a full line of custom rack enclosures designed to accommodate tightly coupled IT and Datacom applications. Providing managed power distribution equipment at the rack level and high speed connectivity solutions has positioned Tripp lite as the ideal partner for Modular Life Solutions' highly adaptable "EdgePod" Datacenters. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite supports a global presence with fully staffed offices worldwide - www.tripplite.com.

