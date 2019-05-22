Modular Robotics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027
Modular Robotics Market - Overview
The research report encompasses current trends in the global modular robotics market.The study highlights factors that are driving and restraining the market.
The report also provides opportunities for the global modular robotics market.The study provides a complete outlook for the modular robotics market, in terms of revenue generated and production volume, across multiple regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
The report covers the modular robotics market in countries/sub-regions such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, India, China, Australia, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.
Global Modular Robotics Market: Overview
The report analyzes and forecasts the modular robotics market at the global and regional levels.The report consists of in-depth study of the market value chain, which gives a complete overview of the global market.
Inclusion of Porter's five forces and PESTEL analysis models helps in understanding the competition scenario of the market. The research study also covers market size (in terms of revenue), growth rate, and general attractiveness of the global modular robotics market.
Global Modular Robotics Market: Taxonomy
The research study of the global modular robotics market provides detailed analysis of application, component, and robot type segments of the market.Based on application, the market has been divided into residential, commercial, and industrial.
The industrial segment has been classified into automotive, electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, rubber & plastics, metals & machinery, and others.The others segment comprises oil & gas and aerospace & defense.
Based on component, the market has been divided into hardware, software, and services.In terms of robot type, the market has been segregated into cobots, articulated robots, SCARA, and others.
The others segment includes Cartesian and cylindrical modular robots.
Global Modular Robotics Market: Research Methodology
Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to: company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the global modular robotics market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, and Factiva.
Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews conducted for each segment and sub-segment of the modular robotics market across different geographies.The analyst conducts primary interviews on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.
Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook.These help in validation and strengthening of secondary research findings.
They also help develop market understanding and expertise of the team of analysts.
Global Modular Robotics Market: Competition Dynamics
The report includes profiles of well-established players operating in the global modular robotics market.These are FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Universal Robots A/S.
These players are focused on providing technologically advanced products to their customers and meeting the risen demand.In January 2019, KUKA AG announced the launch of technologically advanced products that belong to its 'KR QUANTEC' series.
The new robots would come with highly optimized performance and cost-effectiveness.These robots would also come with a modular design.
They can be used across multiple industries such as automotive and health care.
The global modular robotics market has been segmented as follows:
Global Modular Robotics Market, by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Automotive
Electronics
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Rubber & Plastics
Metals & Machinery
Others
Global Modular Robotics Market, by Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Modular Robotics Market, by Robot Type
Cobots
Articulated Robots
SCARA
Others
Global Modular Robotics Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
