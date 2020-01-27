Modular Trailer Market Insights & Forecast 2019-2027 - Extendable/Telescopic Trailers and Heavy Engineering Applications Present Lucrative Opportunities
Jan 27, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Trailer Market by Type (Multi-Axle, Telescopic/Extendable, and Lowboy Trailer), Axles (2 Axles and >2 Axles), Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Mining, Wind & Energy and Heavy Engineering), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The modular trailer market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 19.6 billion by 2027 from USD 14 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The rising demand for modular trailers in wind & energy, construction, mining, and heavy engineering will boost the future growth of the market.
This study segments the modular trailer market by type (multi-axle, telescopic/extendable, lowboy); application (construction & infrastructure, mining, wind & energy, and heavy engineering); number of axles (2 axles and >2 axles); and region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, RoW).
The modular trailer market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. The key players in the modular trailer market are Goldhofer (Germany), Nooteboom Trailers (Netherlands), Faymonville Group (Italy), TII Group (Germany), and VMT Industries (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the modular trailer market with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 4 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Extendable/telescopic trailer to be the fastest growing segment of the modular trailer market, by trailer type
Extendable/telescopic trailer segment is projected to be the fastest growing market by 2027. OEMs are planning to be more customer-centric in terms of manufacturing process. The increase in wind energy power plants is leading to installation of more power generating equipment. Such equipment are getting larger and heavier as well.
To ensure proper transportation of these equipment, manufacturers are designing extendable/telescopic trailers with a higher weight carrying capacity and longer length. Hence, the extendable/telescopic trailer segment is projected to be the fastest.
Heavy engineering is the fastest growing application segment for modular trailers
Heavy engineering is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the modular trailer market, by application. A large number of heavy engineering equipment such as steam generators, boilers, and generators are transported through modular trailers. With the growth of the heavy engineering industry, the demand for modular trailers will increase over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to be among the largest markets for modular trailers
North America is estimated to be a prominent market for modular trailers because of factors such as increasing demand for commodities, leading to investments in the mining industry. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which allows free trade between the US, Canada, and Mexico, would lead to increased fleet operations in the region. The construction industry is expected to grow at a healthy rate against federal spending cutbacks.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for modular trailers. The region has witnessed growth in mining operations due to the increasing demand for raw materials. This has resulted in the presence of many international companies in this region. As a result, the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Segmentation
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Drivers
4.3.2 Restraints
4.3.3 Opportunities
4.3.4 Challenge
5 Trailer Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Multi Axle Trailer
5.3 Lowboy Trailer
5.4 Extendable /Telescopic Trailer
6 Trailer Market, By Number of Axles
6.1 Introduction
6.2 2 Axles
6.3 More Than 2 Axles
7 Trailer Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Construction & Infrastructure
7.3 Mining
7.4 Wind & Energy Industry
7.5 Heavy Engineering
8 Automotive Resistors Market, By Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.4 North America
8.5 RoW
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Ranking
9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
9.4 Competitive Scenario
9.4.1 Expansions
9.4.2 Supply Contracts
9.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.4.4 Partnerships/ Joint Ventures
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Goldhofer
10.2 TII Group
10.3 Cometto
10.4 Anster
10.5 K-Line Trailers Ltd.
10.6 Doll
10.7 JCBL Limited
10.8 ABCC
10.9 Faymonville
10.10 Hugeiron Tech
10.11 Tratec Engineers
10.12 VMT Industries
10.13 Tantri
10.14 Shandong Titan Vehicle
10.15 TIDD Ross Todd Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6bk76
