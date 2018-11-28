ModuleQ Appoints David Northington to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleQ, the provider of AI assistant solutions for the enterprise, announced the appointment of David Northington to its Board of Directors. Northington is an enterprise technology veteran who led Cloud Sherpas through rapid growth and acquisition by Accenture, where he subsequently served as Managing Director.

"David excels at creating business value from cutting-edge technology, at enterprise scale," said Dr. David Brunner, Founder & CEO at ModuleQ. "We're excited to work together to bring ModuleQ's proactive AI solution to the world's leading companies."

ModuleQ leverages the power of AI and machine learning to put critical, timely, and relevant information from within and outside an organization at the fingertips of front-line professionals. Using real-time work data to understand the current priorities of each professional, ModuleQ's AI automatically delivers related news, research, and internal corporate documents.

"Large organizations often fail to deploy knowledge effectively, because getting the right information to the right person at the right time is very difficult. Today, the effort to accomplish this often involves scores of emails, chats, texts, and phone calls—and even then, may not produce the desired result," said David Northington. "ModuleQ provides a way to make sure those connections happen systematically. I'm particularly excited about the potential for professional services organizations to deliver even more powerful capabilities on the ModuleQ platform."

Northington has over 25 years' experience leading professional services organizations with a focus on enterprise technology. He was CEO and Chairman of Cloud Sherpas, the cloud computing advisory and services company. Northington led Cloud Sherpas from 50 to over 1,200 employees, placing on the Inc 500 list of the fastest-growing, privately-held companies in America in three consecutive years. Prior to Cloud Sherpas, Northington was COO of Capgemini North America.

Northington serves as board member, chairman, and board advisor to multiple high-growth technology companies around the world. In 2015, Northington was EY Entrepreneur of the Year for the technology category in the Southeast. He was recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of Atlanta's most admired CEOs.

Business answers, before you ask: ModuleQ empowers professionals with AI assistant solutions for the enterprise. ModuleQ integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Teams, and offers secure, behind-the-fire solutions on Azure. For more information, visit http://moduleq.com.

