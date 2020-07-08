Modulus Media Systems Predicts a "Home Entertainment Explosion"

Live Events Come Home

Live streaming now includes performances by famous artists from their home studios, full concerts by new groups and worship services that connect people with their faith. These events reach audiences worldwide and will continue their popularity after the crisis.

New Technology Improves the Experience

Big-screen TVs and surround-sound systems offer an experience rivaling live events. Our Modulus M1 is a great example. The M1 is a 4K, HDR-ready "All-in-One Media System"with a single remote that replaces your cable DVR and streaming video player, imports Blu-Rays, DVDs and music CDs and delivers this entertainment to any room in your house with a simple accessory while offering commercial skip and the patented ability to record streaming video.

"To learn more about Modulus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F36Jzrlad-o&t=26s "

Opportunities in the New Normal

Musical groups can perform in front of a small audience while streaming to fans worldwide. Houses of worship can reach remote and shut-in members with alternate languages, sign language interpretation and secure online donations.

There are opportunities for business as well. Homeowners who want a whole-house entertainment system need a well-planned network, carefully designed and installed surround-sound system and integrated controls for their content. Designing and installing this kind of system is a job for a qualified integrator who often works closely with an interior designer or architect.

Will it Last?

We believe that the current "Home Entertainment Explosion" will spur new growth in an already prosperous industry, offer an increasing diversity of content and bring new revenue to artists, event producers, content creators and dealer/integrators. We urge businesses to prepare by creating marketing tools, educating their sales and installation teams and building relationships with employees, customers and suppliers. We invite you to contact us at Modulus about our products, training materials and available dealer territories.

