Modus Operandi Capital Management Announces Launch of Cynergy East Med Ltd. to Secure Consolidation and Commercialisation of Eastern Mediterranean Energy Assets

LIMMASOL, Cyprus, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprus based Modus Operandi Capital Management, the majority investor in its portfolio company Cynergy East Med Ltd., has launched its market entry strategy to consolidate, develop and monetise the Eastern Mediterranean's energy reserves.

Established as the energy investment vehicle of the Cynergy Group, Cynergy East Med is set up to commit significant financial resources and expertise to developing regional projects. Cynergy's core effort will be to promote the full development and commercialisation of energy assets across the region.

About Modus Operandi Capital Management Ltd www.modusoperandicapital.com

Founded by Cypriot entrepreneur Mike Germanos, Modus Operandi Capital Management was established to commit the significant financial resources of its investors and to contribute its expertise towards developing growth-oriented projects. The initial focus is to promote the full development of energy and related strategic assets across the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, the Modus Operandi Capital team contributes their experience and value add across financial investments and operations to the portfolio investments Modus engages with. Modus Operandi Capital Management is the majority shareholder in the Guernsey based Cynergy Group alongside a consortium of diverse investors, including fund managers who invest on behalf of and with respected family-offices and sovereign investment funds. Cynergy Group is structured to bid for, finance, and develop key energy and other strategic assets in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

About Cynergy East Med Ltd. www.cynergyeastmed.com

Cynergy East Med is the energy asset acquisition and project development vehicle within the Cynergy Group. Cynergy East Med was established to focus on an all-encompassing energy strategy for the development and commercialisation of Eastern Mediterranean oil and gas reservoirs.

With regional offices in Limassol, Cyprus, Cynergy has developed extensive operational and financial capacity to unlock the potential of the Eastern Mediterranean to emerge as a significant energy hub at the crossroads of world trade flows.

