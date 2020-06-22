Moen Takes a Stand to Ensure All Americans Have Access to Water During Pandemic

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends regular handwashing with soap and water as one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others.1 But what happens when you don't have access to water in your home? For millions of Americans2 this is an issue they face on a daily basis due to ongoing water shutoffs. If people don't have access to potable water, they may not be able to nourish themselves or wash their hands, and this could put them, their families and the communities in which they live in peril.

Moen believes no one should have their water turned off during this historic pandemic and is encouraging people to send a letter to Congress at FoodAndWaterAction.org urging them to issue a national moratorium on water shutoffs during this time. Today, millions of people are at greater risk of contracting and spreading the COVID-19 virus because the water to their homes is being, or may yet be, shut off due to an inability to pay.

"The spread of the coronavirus has become a health, economic and human tragedy that will only be compounded if people don't have access to water and are unable to follow the recommended precautions," said Mark-Hans Richer, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. "As a leader in the plumbing industry, we have a great responsibility to drive awareness of this issue, educate the public and demand that our elected officials act in the best interests of our local communities and suspend water shutoffs for the millions of Americans who are currently at risk."

For more information on how to take action and help end water shutoffs, visit FoodAndWaterAction.org. To learn more about Moen, visit moen.com or call 1-800-BUY-MOEN (1-800-289-6636).

