MoEngage Named One of 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work for During the COVID Crisis

The distinction placed MoEngage at number 16 (out of 25 total) with an overall company rating of 4.5. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.5. MoEngage's senior-leadership rating was 4.4, compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.2, while its positive business-outlook rating -- indicating the percentage of employees who believe their employer's business will get better in the next six months -- was 89%. That compared to an average across Glassdoor of 51%.

This is the fourth year Battery has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For. The rankings -- which this year hinged on how companies are handling issues like remote workforces and the broader economic downturn -- highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.

They also highlight the potential links between positive company culture and overall corporate performance and growth, according to Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing. This year, 10 of the top 25 private companies announced financing rounds during the pandemic (through Nov. 1) worth more than $1.9 billion combined, according to Crunchbase.

"Cloud CEOs have had to stay unbelievably focused, resilient and nimble over the last eight months, working in conditions they likely never expected," Agrawal said. "The best CEOs are listening to employees and making tough decisions that will continue to move their companies forward. We're heartened that so many of these B2B companies are surviving and even thriving during COVID, as they're providing technologies to serve the new, pandemic workforce, as well as solutions that are digitizing customer businesses faster than ever. Every company that made the list this year should view it as an honor to be included." A Glassdoor economic research study , as well as other third party studies , show that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

"People are at the heart of our business and everything that we do. We believe Battery Ventures' recognition of MoEngage highlights our commitment to fostering a people-centric, value-driven culture that is built on ownership and trust. We encourage our team to embrace our core values, which consist of having the freedom to execute, being data-driven, being open and transparent, driving ownership, thinking customer first, and most importantly, having fun," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Founder of MoEngage. "We're committed to transparency and building an equal and lively workplace for people from diverse backgrounds. We strive for a collaborative environment that consists of knowledge sharing, teamwork, and challenging the status quo, all while ensuring the overall health and well-being of our employees."

This recognition underscores MoEngage's continued growth and momentum. In the past year, MoEngage has:

Glassdoor noted that employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees. For instance, according to anonymous employee reviews of MoEngage on Glassdoor:

"MoEngage is a great company where everyone shares the ownership of customers' success right from the CEO to CTO to product and engineering teams."

"We have been WFH since March. The management [team] has taken keen interests in employees' health and wellness and also keeping us engaged through various activities. Great perks and flexibility to work at our comfort."

"The company invests so much on innovation constantly and has been at the top of its game for a while now despite being just a 6 - year old entity. It is very rewarding to work with a team that is so customer-obsessed! Splendid product and an even more awesome culture. I was onboarded remotely, so special mentions to the HR and my manager for making it such a smooth process."

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, built for the customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Israel, London and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here .

