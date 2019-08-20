Moe's Southwest Grill, McAlister's Deli, and Schlotzsky's Announce Payment Card Incident

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moe's Southwest Grill, McAlister's Deli, and Schlotzsky's want to make our customers aware that we recently detected unauthorized activity on computers involved in payment processing in some of our corporate and franchised restaurants. We immediately began an investigation with the help of a cybersecurity firm and notified law enforcement and the payment card networks.

We believe actions we have taken have stopped the unauthorized activity, and we have implemented additional security enhancements. Our investigation is focused on payment card transactions in our corporate and franchised restaurants from April 2019 into July 2019. Because the investigation is continuing, complete findings are not available, and we are working to identify the specific restaurants and time frames involved.

It is always advisable for consumers to closely monitor their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity. Customers should immediately report any unauthorized charges to the bank that issued the card because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner. The phone number to call is usually on the back of the payment card.

For more information, our customers can visit:

www.moes.com/paymentcardnotification

www.mcalistersdeli.com/paymentcardnotification

www.schlotzskys.com/paymentcardnotification

