Mogo Finance Technology Inc. to Present at the Jefferies' Crossover Consumer Finance Summit

VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (TSX: MOGO;NASDAQ: MOGO) ("Mogo"), one of Canada's leading financial technology companies, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will present at the Jefferies' Crossover Consumer Finance Summit.

The summit is being held on December 6, 2018, at The New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Mr. Feller will present an overview of Mogo's technology platform, products and strategy to become the go-to financial app for millennials in Canada at 2:25pm EST and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

Mogo (TSX: MOGO;NASDAQ: MOGO) — a financial technology company — is a mobile first digital challenger to the banks in Canada, empowering consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to six products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, the first product within MogoWealth, which enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The platform has been engineered to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class financial products all through one account. With more than 700,000 members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

