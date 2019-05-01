Mogo Finance Technology to Participate in B. Riley FBR Annual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ: MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), a digital challenger to Canada's banks, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be presenting at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference, which is being held May 22-23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Mogo's presentation is scheduled for May 22. Company management is also available for one-on-one meetings.

Mogo (TSX: MOGO;NASDAQ: MOGO) — a financial technology company — is a digital challenger to the banks in Canada, empowering consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to six products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, the first product within MogoWealth, which enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The platform has been engineered to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class financial products all through one account. With more than 800,000 members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

