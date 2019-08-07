Mogo Schedules Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mogo Inc. (TSX: MOGO) (NASDAQ: MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), a financial health app, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q2 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo's Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results at 4:00 p.m. EDT on the same day.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, August 14, 2019



TIME: 5:00 p.m. (EDT)



DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8609 or (888) 390-0605



CONFERENCE ID: 26409139



REPLAY: (888) 390-0541 Available until midnight (EDT) Wednesday, August 21, 2019



LIVE WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/2M4ouZv or http://investors.mogo.ca/ Webcast will be archived for one year

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to six products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, the first product within MogoWealth, which enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The platform has been engineered to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class financial products all through one account. With more than 800,000 members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

