Mogul Introduces Premium Membership to Support Virtual Mentorship & Women's Career Advancement in Major Industries

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mogul is honored to introduce Premium Membership into our industry-aligned networks of the most successful female professionals across major functional areas. The women joining this network are from the influential companies in the Fortune 500 -- like Walmart, Apple, GE, Procter & Gamble, Dell, UnitedHealth Group -- the Big 3 consulting firms, and top-tier, growth-stage startups. Currently, we offer private memberships for Invitation-Only (Senior leaders who are VP, C-Suite, Board Members, and Presidents), Finance, HR, Operations, Sales, Engineering, Marketing, Consulting, Medicine, Nursing, Store Leadership, and Transition.

According to Fortune.com, women, who account for 46.9% of the global workforce, but as of the date of publication, only hold 7.4% of Fortune 500 CEO roles. We created Mogul Premium Membership to increase Diversity & Inclusion at the top, and are proud to have prominent Mogul members such as C-suite executives, VPs, managing directors and many more leading the way for female professionals. Yet, we still have a journey ahead: currently, women make up 48% of entry-level employees, 38% of manager-level, and only 22% of the C-suite. They simply do not hold the same amount of leadership positions as their male counterparts do, nor are they moving up at the same speed. With Mogul's Premium Industry Groups, we propel female leadership by exposing them to mentors and connecting them to confidential opportunities from world-class companies.

Our Premium Industry Groups provide members with:

A Private Network : Most professional networks are male-dominated, so Mogul will provide members with a private virtual group of the most successful female leaders worldwide, where they can have enthusiastic discussions, ask questions, share advice, and build lifelong bonds.

: Most professional networks are male-dominated, so Mogul will provide members with a private virtual group of the most successful female leaders worldwide, where they can have enthusiastic discussions, ask questions, share advice, and build lifelong bonds. Regular Summary : We understand that as a successful leader, members might not get an opportunity to check discussions on busy days, so we provide a regular summary of the conversations in the group.

: We understand that as a successful leader, members might not get an opportunity to check discussions on busy days, so we provide a regular summary of the conversations in the group. Early Access to Top Roles : Senior positions are attained 90% of the time through networking, but that network is 85% men. Within Mogul's Premium Industry Groups, we present our members with tailored career opportunities to level up.

: Senior positions are attained 90% of the time through networking, but that network is 85% men. Within Mogul's Premium Industry Groups, we present our members with tailored career opportunities to level up. Professional Learning & Development: We provide members rare access to deep-dives with other senior leaders sharing their "secret sauce," such as strategies, insights, and tools; this includes the female Chief Officers of the Fortune 500.

We provide members rare access to deep-dives with other senior leaders sharing their "secret sauce," such as strategies, insights, and tools; this includes the female Chief Officers of the Fortune 500. World-Class Events: Our global industry leaders need to connect with one another while overcoming location barriers, so we offer virtual events focused on coaching and training on challenges and opportunities female leaders are facing. Event topics include: Power & Leadership, Positioning Yourself To Get On A Board, and more.

